April 15, 1920
Coquille School Board Advances Teachers’ Pay
The Coquille school board elected the following corps of teachers for the coming year and fixed their salaries at figures given, which makes quite an increase over last year’s budget, says a Coquille paper.
Raymond E. Baker, superintendent, $2250.
Harold S. Tuttle, principal of High School, $1800.
Lestle J. Sparks, teacher of science and director of physical training, $1260.
Mary O. Farrell, high school, $1260.
April 15, 1970
Juul Warns NB Council Of ‘Medical Wasteland’
“We’re faced with the possibility that the Bay Area is about to become a medical wasteland unless we act now,” Bay Area Hospital Committee co-chairman Rudy Juul said Tuesday night before the North Bend City Council.
Juul appeared at the meeting to present a statement in support of building a new Bay Area hospital-medical center. The $6.75 million bond proposal will be voted on during the May 26 primary.
Juul said “We are faced now with a crisis. We don’t have enough physicians. We don’t have enough hospital beds. And of those beds we do have, only a fraction conform to federal standards.”
Juul said 17,000 voters in the Bay Area Hospital District will decide “whether or not we intend to care for our own sick and injured here rather than in Medford, Eugene or Portland, whether we are willing now to prepare for massively greater health care needs of the 21st Century only 30 years away and whether this Gold Coast of ours, Southwestern Oregon, is here to grow or here to wither medically.”
April 15, 2010
What swims below?
Once a month since August, a boat has motored up Coos Bay, past the Empire waterfront, to a point west of Jordan Cove. Its crew cruises the area during low and high tide, taking samples from the surface nearer the bay floor.
Scientists are excited about learning more about the estuary from these samples, and liquefied natural gas developers are paying attention, too.
“It’s great data,” said Alan Shanks, a professor at Oregon Institute of Marine Biology. “We’ve never done this before.”
--
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository store in Marshfield HS courtesy of Coos Bay Schools and on The World newspaper website www.theworldlink.com.
