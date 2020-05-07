100 YEARS — May 7, 1920
ROAD DEPENDS ON THE BOND ISSUE
S. Benson Talks of Myrtle Point-Roseburg Route
Says It Is One of the Most Important Highways in State — Hopes Measure Will Carry
The road between Myrtle Point and Roseburg is one of the important highways of the state and its completion depends upon the passage of the bonding measure, according to S. Benson, president of the State Highway Commission, who with the other members of that body, has been at Roseburg.
In an interview Mr. Benson said:
“Continuation of work and the completion of new projects depends largely upon the outcome of the road bonding act to be voted upon by the people of the state at the coming election. We have many new plans in mind, but our finances are limited and until more money is forthcoming we will be unable to give many contracts that we would like to see under way.
75 YEARS — May 7, 1945
Premature Celebration Lacking on Bay
Citizens of Coos Bay didn’t know exactly what to believe or what do today.
Radio station KOOS announced at 6:27 a.m., by way of its news service, the Associated Press, that representatives of the allies and Germany had signed unconditional surrender terms at a schoolhouse in Rhiems.
At 6 a.m. the Coos Bay Times was informed by its news service, the United Press, that Adm. Karl Doenitz had announced the unconditional surrender of all German armed forces and that an official announcement of the signing of the surrender terms was likely to be announced at 9 a.m. PWT. The announcement, according to the United Press, hadn’t come at 9 a.m. and it was still being awaited when this edition of The Times went to press.
50 YEARS — May 7, 1970
Group to Show Bay Pollution
Slides presenting a poor pollution picture for the Coos Bay-North Bend waterfront will be shown May 20 at a public open forum in Coos Bay, according to Nathan Douthit, chairman of the Bay Area Environmental Committee.
The slides were taken during a recent “See Your Bay Day” waterfront march from Coalbank Slough in Coos Bay to the Simpson Heights area in North Bend.
Included are scenes showing logs, wood, bark and miscellaneous debris in the bay, raw sewage flowing into the bay, piles of scrap metal along the shoreline, abandoned wood structures, discarded battery cases, trash declared deliberately dumped and some billboards surrounded at the bottom by trash.
CB Fire Equipment To Be On Display In Mall
Coos Bay Fire Department equipment will be on display Saturday in the mall during “Fire Service Recognition Day” events, according to Fire Chief John Mekkers.
He said firemen will be present and will gladly visit and take with residents about the department, fire safety and fire prevention.
The chief encouraged citizens to visit the fire department headquarters during the day. Firemen will demonstrate use of equipment and explain its function in fire fighting, according to the chief.
15 YEARS — May 7, 2005
Local students are degree candidates
More than 650 University of Oregon students are candidates for degrees at the end of winter term 2005. Three of those students are from the South Coast.
The students are Tané Nicole Bechtold, bachelor of arts, geography and Jeremi Nathan Sanders, bachelor of fine arts, multimedia design, both of Florence; and Chelsea Piper Ponte Hogue, bachelor of arts, history of North Bend.
NB superintendent suspended
By Carl Mickelson, Staff Writer
A year and one day after being hired, North Bend School District Superintendent Michael Struiksma has been suspended with pay.
North Bend School Board Chairman Rick Evans suspended Struiksma on Monday under the advisement of counsel Jim Coffey.
The school board chairman had little to say about the suspension.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield HS courtesy of Coos Bay Schools and on The World newspaper website www.theworldlink.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In