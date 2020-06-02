100 YEARS — June 2, 1920
Will Increase Lumber Cut
Both Sides of Eastside Mill to be Operated
Will Give Work to Twenty More Men — Logs Coming from Camps in Good Shape
It was announced at the C.A. Smith mill this afternoon that logs were coming in from the Smith-Powers camp now in good shape and in a few days both sides of the Eastside mill will be operated. Only one side has been running but the other side will be started which will give employment to about twenty more men. Both sides of the big mill are running.
The logs are coming from the new Cunningham Creek camp and also from the camps around Powers.
75 YEARS — June 2, 1945
City Parking Lots To Get New Surface
Improvement of parking lots in Coos Bay is underway this week under the supervision of City Manager Harry McCrea. Areas behind the Coos Bay Times building and Hall Building are being graveled and leveled and a coat of black-top will be applied with the next few days.
During the improvement work, the areas have been closed to public parking. The city is pushing through the improvement in order to alleviate the crowded parking congestion in the business district, of the city.
50 YEARS — June 2, 1970
Bay Hospital District OK’s Proposed Budget
Bay Area Hospital District budget committee Monday approved a proposed $58,485 1970-71 budget and set a public hearing on the document for June 22 at noon in the Courtel Coos Bay.
The budget includes $30,000 planning fund — the remainder of the federally authorized loan of $60,000 — and $28,535; taxes estimated as not to be received during the ensuing year, $3,975; a total of $26,500 taxes to be levied, all within the 6 percent limitation.
15 YEARS — June 2, 2005
CB woman hurt in crash
A Coos Bay woman was taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after she was injured in a two-car accident on Newmark Avenue in Empire.
Coos Bay police responded to the scene and found a 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse in the intersection of Newmark and Morrison Street and a 1996 Geo Metro that had gone halfway over a nearby embankment adjacent to the Sunnyside Coin Laundry.
Angela Hawkins, 35, the driver of the Geo, was cited for driving uninsured. She was transported to Bay Area Hospital. The hospital had no record of Hawkins this morning.
Hundreds of sex offenders living in Coos County; 16 are predators
By Carl Mickelson and Dan Schreiber, Staff Writers
Coos County is home to 249 convicted sex offenders.
Of those, 16 are designated by the Oregon State Police as predatory, ranking Coos County second highest per capita for sexual predators. The county ranks 14th for total sex offenders, predatory or otherwise, among Oregon's 36 counties. And under state law, residents have a right to know who they are and the towns in which they live.
According to the latest figures, there are 10,311 registered sex offenders in the state. In order to be classified as a registered sex offender, a person must have been convicted of any degree of rape, sodomy, unlawful sexual penetration or sexual abuse.
