100 YEARS — June 15, 1920
Will Install A Drinking Fountain
North Bend Ladies Are Raising a Fund
Women’s Club Will Give a Dance to Help Raise Money for the Purpose
The North Bend Federation of Women’s Clubs is arranging for a benefit dance to be given Friday evening at Eckhoff’s hall in North Bend.
The purpose of the dance is to start a fund toward the purchase of drinking fountains for the city.
Later, sometime in the early fall, a tag day and drive are planned for the same cause.
Bay Park Mill Will Be Closed
Lack of Fir Orders At This Time The Cause
Logging Camp on East Side of the Bay Will Continue Operations, It Is Said
The mill of the Bay Park Lumber Company at North Bend is to be closed down. L.F. Falkenstein, the manager, has returned from San Francisco and he says that the lumber market is bad and that the reason for closing the mill is the lack of ability to secure orders for fir lumber.
It was not stated exactly when the mill will close but it will be some time soon. The logging camp which the lumber company operates on the east side of the bay will not be closed now.
75 YEARS — June 15, 1945
Coos Bay Harbor Is Sold to Forresters
Edgar McDaniel today announced the sale of the Coos Bay Harbor, a weekly newspaper he has published at North Bend since 1907, to Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Forrester, Jr., of Coos Bay. The transaction includes transfer of all the newspaper, job printing and engraving equipment and a lease-option on the building. Mr. and Mrs. Forrester will begin operation of the business July 1.
McDaniel came to North Bend in the fall of 1907 from Flandereau, S.D., where he had operated a weekly newspaper several years. He and A. Whisnant, now secretary of Pacific Logging Congress, operated the Harbor for one year as co-publishers, and McDaniel has conducted the business alone since that time. He is the dean of Coos county publishers by a span of several years.
Youth Saves Crab Worker From Death
Phillip Matson, 17-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. August Matson of Coos Bay, rescued Robert Kelly of the Kentuck Inlet district from certain drowning off the North Bend dock Tuesday night at about 11 p.m.
Matson, who with Kelly, had been working late at the Coos Bay Crab plant on the North Bend dock, had just turned off the lights in the plant and was preparing to leave when he heard a splash in the bay. Kelly in the darkness, had walked from the plant across the dock and had fallen headlong, fully dressed and wearing hip boots, into the water.
Matson, without hesitation, called a fellow worker to lower the cable of the crab cane and, catching hold of it, he was lowered into the bay. Hanging on to the crane cable with one hand, he tugged in the water until he found Kelly, who had already gone down once. He took young Kelly into the plant and revived him.
50 YEARS — June 15, 1970
Teenagers Asked to Volunteer
The Bay Area Child Care Center is again calling on teenagers for help in the Day Care Center at the Pacific View Presbyterian Church in the Empire District, according to Mrs. Richard Boynton, acting director.
The center which operates for pre-school aged children from low income families twice a week, Mondays and Thursdays, needs additional volunteers during June, July and August. Training for volunteers teenagers will be held Tuesday, at the church from 10 to noon.
15 YEARS — June 15, 2005
Southwestern ready to break ground
By Carl Mickelson, Staff Writer
The Southwestern Community College Board of Education recently awarded bids to two local construction companies for the completion of a $7.1 million outdoor eight-lane track and student recreation center.
If that number seems a little high - that's because it is.
The initial estimate for the two projects was $6.5 million, making the total about $600,000 more than what the college anticipated.
Stolen property found
The Curry County Sheriff's Office has recovered more stolen property that investigators are linking with a series of burglaries that occurred in May.
According to a Curry County press release, the burglaries occurred near the Harbor area. Search warrants were obtained in late May and June for rental storage facilities in Harbor and Crescent City, Calif.
Since early June, deputies have recovered about $8,000 worth of identified stolen property from the burglaries. Some of the items were recovered from people who purchased the goods from strangers.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield HS courtesy of Coos Bay Schools and on The World newspaper website www.theworldlink.com.
