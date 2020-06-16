100 YEARS — June 16, 1920
More Funds Are Needed
County Association Makes An Appeal For Help
Good Work Has Justified the Asking for Help by Subscription, It Is Stated
The Coos County Public Health association through the president, Sara A. Smith, and the secretary, Alice Vestal, has sent out the following appeal in a circular letter:
“The Coos County Public Health association is finding itself in need of funds with which to supplement the expense of its work for the remainder of this year, and wishes at this time to make an appeal to some of the friends of the work for contributions.
“The budget provided by the county court covers the regular expenses of the county nurse’s work but does not provide for the extra expenses which are unavoidable during the course of a busy year of normal growth and expansion.
75 YEARS — June 16, 1945
Third-Place Tie Teams to Fight It Out Tomorrow
The Charleston Coast Guardsmen and Cape Arago will be fighting tomorrow to boost themselves up from third place in the Coos County Softball league standings. They currently are tied for third with three wins and three losses each.
Charleston will be heavily favored to beat Coos Bay when they meet on the city park field tomorrow. After a bad start, the Charleston boys have been coming up fast. Their defensive play has been good throughout the season but until recently their hitting was weak.
Sugar Cut Hits Beverage Supply
The supply of Coca-Cola in the bay area will be affected by the further curtailment in the supply of sugar after July 1st, Fred A. Henry, manager of the bottling plant in North Bend has announced. However, an equitable system of rationing will be maintained during the shortage, according to Mr. Henry.
The OPA announced today that the allotment of sugar to industrial users would be cut to 50 percent of the sugar used in the third quarter of 1941, effective July 1st.
50 YEARS — June 16, 1970
CB Port Passes Permit Rule, Urges McCall To Improve Highways
By J. Stonebraker, Staff Writer
Port of Coos Bay commissioners Monday enacted an ordinance requiring permits for planning studies within the port district and adopted a resolution urging Gov. Tom McCall to “use all the powers of his office” to gain highway improvements in Southwestern Oregon.
The ordinance effective immediately, charges the port with regulation and coordination of all studies, inventories, planning and surveys.
In passing the ordinance commissioners agreed with Port President Bill Schroeder they must know who is doing planning for the port district and for what purpose in order to regulate port business effectively. They said they know very little about a Coos Bay estuary study now under way through the Department of the Interior, coordinated by the U.S. Bureau of Sports Fisheries and Wildlife.
15 YEARS — June 16, 2005
Shoreline group picks new director
The Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition, a citizen group dedicated to stewardship of the Oregon coastal environment, recently announced the appointment of board member Sylvia Shaw as interim executive director.
Shaw will coordinate Oregon Shores' various activities, including land use, ocean and legislative programs, along with the beach monitoring group CoastWatch.
"I'm pleased Sylvia accepted," said Doug Terra, Oregon Shores' president, in a press release. "As an established board member, she will bring continuity and thus can provide strong leadership in the interim."
Bandon women noted as artists of the month
Bay Area Artists Association has announced that Delia Lyons and Ava Richey are June Artists of the Month.
Lyons designs and creates jewelry by combining colorful gemstones and beads with twists and turns of silvery wire. She became aware of the relationship of love and jewelry as a child listening to heartfelt stories told be relatives about the significance of cherished pieces.
Lyons studied in both San Diego and France with mentor and friend Lynne Merchant, and used this knowledge as a starting point for her silver wearable art. She learned traditional jewelry fabrication at The Revere Academy of Jewelry Arts in San Francisco, studying under Alan Revere.
