100 YEARS — May 13, 1920
Still In Bunker Hill Captured
Three Men Arrested At Midnight and Fourth Sought
Marshal Carter and Officer Bailey Make Raid — One of Party Informed on Others
A midnight raid on a house in West Bunker Hill, not far from Coal Bank Slough, and south of the highway, resulted in the seizure of a small still, about ten gallons of apple cider and the arrest of three men. A fourth is being sought today. Those arrested were: Jack Norton, Walter Harris, F. Webb. Henry Ludwig, of Bunker Hill, is being sought.
Shot to Scare
The raid savored of the tales of the swooping down on the moonshiners in the Kentucky hills, as depicted in the movies. When Carter and Bailey reached the house, Bailey started around to the rear and Carter went in at the front gate.
Carter says that one of the party gathered around the stove which was furnishing the heat for the still, made a dive through a window. However, he declares, he recognized him as Henry Ludwig, whom he knows well.
Davis Slough Has First Forest Fire
Blaze Said to Have Started Forty Feet Above Ground
Spark From Locomotive Landed in Sap Pocket of Old Snag and High Wind Spread It
Fire originating from a spark from a locomotive and catching in a sap pocket in an old snag about forty feet from the ground started a fire that for a time yesterday threatened the working of the Davis Slough camp. It spread rapidly and a large force of men was required to curb it.
The fire was noticed soon after it caught near the dump but the sparks were carried for a quarter of a mile or more before the men at the dump could fall the snag.
The forests are unusually dry for this season of the year and most of the logging operators are rushing the burning of old debris to reduce the danger to a minimum.
75 YEARS — May 13, 1945
Coos Sergeant Dies in Action
Mr. and Mrs. Emil Saarenpaa of Englewood have been notified by the war department that their son, S/Sgt. George Oliver Saarenpaa, was killed in action April 7 in Germany. He first was reported missing April 25.
Graduated from Marshfield high school in 1936, Sgt. Saarenpaa is survived by his parents and one sister, Mrs. George Councilman of Everett, Wash.
Sgt. Saarenpaa joined the army July 7, 1941. He was wounded last fall while fighting with the 1st army in France, and he was with the 9th army in Germany at the time of his death.
Three Are Injured In Accidents Here
Accidents claimed three Coos Bay victims on Mother’s day, hospital reports revealed today.
Edward Kline, engineer on the switch engine of the Southern Pacific, was injured yesterday at the yards when he fell and broke his leg. Mrs. V.H. Davis of Millington, fell Sunday and suffered a broken leg, and Coastguardsman Jack Schenewark of the Empire coastguard base fell and injured his back. The patients are all the McAuley hospital.
50 YEARS — May 13, 1970
North Bend School Board Among Ten Honored By National Group
The North Bend School District 13 board was among 10 Northwest school boards honored Tuesday by the National Education Association for outstanding achievement in public education.
A certification of merit was presented in Washington D.C. commending the board’s foresight in planning “a building and land program that will keep pace with the growth of the community needs,” according to United Press International.
The board was entered in competition for the honor by the Association of Classroom Teachers committee of the North Bend Education Association. Mrs. Jane Baumgarten, chairman said “We’re real pleased and proud to have this happen.”
Myrtle Point Woman Hurt in Mishap
A Myrtle Point housewife was listed in satisfactory condition Wednesday at Keizer Memorial Hospital after receiving severe internal injuries when she and her husband were thrown from their auto as it left Highway 42 and struck a dirt embankment.
Francine Cate, 30, suffered a fractured pelvis according to a hospital spokesman. Her husband, Darrel Cate, 34, was not seriously injured and did not require hospitalization.
According to Oregon State Police, the Cate auto failed to negotiate a curve in the vicinity of Highway 42 and Mullen Creek Road. Police said it was raining hard at the time of the accident.
15 YEARS — May 13, 2005
Burn-to-learn in CB
Firefighters in Coos Bay will ignite a house Saturday in their latest live training session.
In a press release, the Coos Bay Fire Department said the "burn-to-learn" event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1149 Minnesota Ave., in the Inglewood area. Crews will practice search and rescue, fire attack, ventilation and exposure protection.
During the drill, Dakota Street will be cordoned off at Southwest Boulevard from 8:30 a.m. to the end of training. Motorists can use Minnesota Avenue and 14th Street as a detour while training is in progress.
School funding dispute threatens airport bill
By Howard Yune, Staff Writer
What does public education have to do with the North Bend airport?
On the surface, not much - except that a dispute in the state Legislature over the former may threaten a bill steering millions of dollars toward improving the latter.
Rep. Arnie Roblan, a Democrat who took office this year, said there is a move by Republicans led by House Majority Leader Wayne Scott of Canby to derail Senate Bill 152. The bill would provide the North Bend Municipal Airport with $10 million toward a new passenger terminal and an improved runway. Scott and others, he said, have threatened to kill the airport legislation in committee unless Roblan, in his position on the House education committee, votes to prevent a controversial school funding proposal from going to a full House vote.
