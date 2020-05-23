100 YEARS — May 23, 1920
Will Improve Simpson Park
Committee of Three Has Charge Of The Work
Camping Place to Be Provided for Auto Tourists and Water Service Extended
The members of the Park Improvement Committee, of North Bend have announced plans for the improvement of Simpson Park, which will be immediately effective.
The roadways and trails are to receive first consideration so that the park may be enjoyed by the citizens at all times.
For the tourists, a camping area to the east of the pavilion will be staked off, and the water main extended to accommodate this plot. Several brick ovens will be constructed in the area, also.
Old Coast Guard Home Is Burned
Was Refitted For Part of New Radio Compass Station
Sailor In Charge In Marshfield On Business at the Time — Probably Was Set on Fire
The large residence building which was formerly the old Coast Guard station, and which is now a part of the new compass station of the naval radio on the north spit on Coos Bay, was destroyed by fire last night about 10 o’clock.
The structure was a large eight room house which was used by the members of the Coast Guard crew before the station moved to Charleston Bay and recently was fitted over for the radio force. The compass station has been completed and is a separate building on the outside beach a long distance away from the residence building.
The crew to operate the compass station has not yet arrived and the place was in charge of one sailor, Walter Dobarzynski, who stayed there alone.
75 YEARS — May 23, 1945
Coos Timber Owners Argue
COQUILLE, May 23 — (Special) — Representatives of several Coos county timber owners appeared here this week before the county equalization board to protest the recent action of County Assessor Charles Forrest which increases the 1945-46 assessment on timber 100 per cent over the assessment of 1944-45.
Objections were presented orally and by written briefs from the Weyerhaeuser Timber company, the Coos Bay Lumber company, the Blue Ridge Timber company, Menasha Woodenware company, Evans Products company, Smith Wood Products company, W.T. Culver company, Irwin and Lyons company, I and L Logging company and Irwin and Lyons, a co-partnership.
Judge Louis Folsheim told the company representatives that the equalization board would get an opinion as soon as possible from the state tax commission on the matter.
Tavern Bought By Medford Man
A new Coos Bay business man is J.H. Jones, who moved here from Medford to purchase Wamps Tavern from J.H. Wampler on east Central Avenue. Jones was for many years a resident of Houston, Tex. He has renamed his business, the Coos Bay Tavern.
He has two sons in the service, Sgt. James L. Jones stationed with the Marine Corps in the south Pacific and Sgt. Boyd E. Jones, a paratrooper in Germany. His son James has served in the battles of Gauadalcanal, Tarawa, Tinian and Saipan, and was badly burned while under enemy fire in one of the battles. He was hospitalized for many months in New Zealand, but has since been able to return to active duty.
Mrs. Jones and three daughters are in Houston, Tex. Miss Janet Jones and her mother will arrive here this summer to locate. The Jones family has leased The Spot, tourist camp at Lakeside, which they will operate.
Man Pleads Guilty To Larceny Charge
COQUILLE, May 23 — (Special) — James Howard Chaisson of Salem, pleaded guilty before Judge Dal King here yesterday to the charge of larceny of an automobile. He will be sentenced next Tuesday.
According to state police, Chaisson was arrested Monday for being in possession of an automobile belonging to Bill Church who lives on the north bank road near here. Chaisson has been sent to the state training school at Woodburn twice, court records show.
50 YEARS — May 23, 1970
Vote At 19? Many In Coos Favor Lowering Age
By Gordon Davlin, Staff Writer
Less than a handful of years ago few adults knew or cared to know the political and social opinions of 19 and 20 year-olds. Today, campus violence, anti-war marches and youth’s insistent demands for a political voice have changed all that.
President Nixon has said “youth isn’t as young as it once was.” The President’s paradoxical statement came in support of a lowered voting age. This year 17 states have ballot measures asking for constitutional changes in voting age requirements. Oregon voters will make the decision first with ballot measure 5 on May 26. Political weather watchers agree that Oregon’s vote will set the trend for the remaining 16 states.
In January, Oregon voters appeared inclined toward lowering the voting age to 19. Lou Harris pollsters found ballot measure 5 leading by 12 percent and showing signs of increasing. Last week Gov. McCall voiced fears that gut-level voter reactions to campus disorders threaten to defeat the measure. Others supporting the measure are experiencing the same fears.
Strange Objects Seen in SWO Skies Weather Balloons Used In Forest Training Program
Strange round objects floating through the air earlier this month, drifting with the prevailing winds, were not UFO’s but weather balloons released as part of a training program for personnel at Coos Forest Protective District headquarters.
The project was conceived as a means of helping keep the air clean above populated areas while, at the same time, allowing forest slash burning. Burning slash is necessary for good forestry, pointed out Robert Kirkpatrick, meteorologist, U.S. Weather Bureau, Salem, to remove fire hazards in the wood and to prepare the ground for a new tree crop after it is logged over. Kirkpatrick and Harold Ayer, fire weather supervisor in Portland, instructed Coos Forest Patrol workers in methods of making wind direction and velocity observations.
Weather balloons released into the air are tracked by a theodolite, a transit-like device with which an observer can read each minute the vertical elevation and horizontal drift. From this information, the direction and speed of wind can be determined as high as 12,000 feet.
15 YEARS — May 23, 2005
CB school committee passes budget in short time
By Carl Mickelson, Staff Writer
At the end of the first Coos Bay School District Budget Committee meeting on May 4, Chairwoman Donna Stolle Opitz asked the 14 other members of the committee to look at their calendars.
She wanted the committee to block out the next three Wednesday evenings to devote itself to balancing the district's 2005-06 school budget.
As it turned out, the committee needed half that time.
Coast Guard airlifts a man for medical aid
The U.S. Coast Guard airlifted a 30-year-old man Friday from a 270-foot vessel 10 miles off the coast of Coos Bay.
According to a press release from the Coast Guard at 1:11 p.m., Coast Guard Group/Air Station North Bend, received a call from the master of the fish-processing vessel Seattle Enterprise requesting medical assistance for a member of the crew, Khoa Nguyen, 30.
Nguyen was reportedly struck in the head and was semi-conscious. No further information concerning the nature of the accident was available at press time, said Lt. Brianna Shields.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield HS courtesy of Coos Bay Schools and on The World newspaper website www.theworldlink.com.
