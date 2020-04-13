April 13, 1920
WILL CAMPAIGN FOR BIG PROJECT
NORTH BEND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE TAKING ACTIVE PART
Gets Behind Plan for Improvement of Pony Inlet and Bonding of the City for $400,000
The North Bend Chamber of Commerce will hold a meeting tomorrow night at 7:30 o’clock when several matters of local interest will be discussed. One of the most important topics will be a discussion of the Pony Inlet project.
A special election will be held April 26 when the people of North Bend will vote on the proposition to bond the city for $400,000 for the purpose of making the Pony Inlet improvement. The plan is to take a part of the money and buy the land needed and then start the improvements, one unit at a time, following out the general plan for the whole project.
A campaign will be conducted by the Chamber of Commerce so the people will be thoroughly acquainted with the situation. Peter Loggie is chairman of the committee having this matter in hand and has arranged for a big banquet which will be held next week when some out of town speaker will be secured and when the Pony Inlet matter will be discussed.
CAMPING PLACE FOR TOURISTS WANTED
PETITION PRESENTED TO CITY COUNCIL LAST EVENING
Started by Chamber of Commerce and Women’s Club – Finance Committee to Investigate
Plans for improving the old race tract property and putting it in shape for auto tourists’ camping and parking grounds were presented to the city council last night at the regular meeting. Several persons were present to further the proposition.
A proposal was made by the civic committee of the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce and the Women’s Club to have the city expend $1500 putting the propert in suitable shape. Mayor Ferguson said he could not see any way that such an amount could be expended but after a good deal of discussion it was decided that perhaps something the way of cleaning up the place could be done.
Further consideration of the matter was left to the finance committee of the council.
COUNCIL APPROVES PLAYGROUND PLAN
ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ACCEPT LEGION GIFT
Letter Will Spend $1000 Equiping Place for Children and City Will Take Over and Maintain
The city council last night entered into an agreement with the Marshfield Post of the American Legion to accept and maintain a children’s playground if the place was equipped by the post and to allow the use of vacant streets for that purpose.
The matter was presented by Dr. E. Mingus representing the Legion. He said the post had decided to raise $1000 and expend it for an equipment and in fitting up a playground for children but that of course the members did not want to make this effort unless the city gave assurance that it would perpetuate the improvement and accept it and keep it up after it was made. The doctor said that the idea was to have an equipment consisting of a slide, six traveling rings, six swings, a horizontal ladder and turning bars. All of the equipment would be made of metal of the most approved type.
April 13, 1970
Hatfield To Offer Support For CB Port Project
Oregon Senator Mark Hatfield will offer support Wednesday for a port of Coos Bay harbor project in a hearing before the Flood Control, Rivers and Harbors Subcommittee of the Public Works Committee, The World was informed today.
He will include in his testimony that “… existing channel depths are not adequate to modern cargo vessels under full load. In addition, wave conditions in the entrance channel coupled with sufficient depths in the channel often cause vessel delays.”
Sen. Hatfield will point out that cost of the project is not great. “Figured at a 1967 price level, it totaled $9,200,000, with $9,100,000 in Federal funding and $100,000 of non-Federal funds. Inflation will have increased these costs, but this some inflation is what is hurting the economic life in the Coos Bay area.”
Nerve Gas Evacuation Plans Set
The Defense Department has plans to evacuate whole cities in case of accident during the shipment of 100,000 tons of nerve gas to Oregon.
They are spelled out in a document entitled “Operation Plans for Red Hat” delivered by the department earlier this week to Maj. Gen. Donald N. Anderson, Oregon’s adjutant general.
Anderson hand delivered copies to Gov. Tom McCall and other state officials. The proposed shipment of the munitions containing nerve gas will come from Okinawa, through Washington state to northeast Oregon for storage. No date has been announced for the shipment.
April 13, 2010
Mud Mania
Mud Mania is in its third year, attracting people from all over Oregon to Powers for the two-day event. Drivers can tear through mud pits, drag race and try to climb steep hills in their trucks.
The event off of Gaylord Road near Powers offers various terrain for people who want to romp in the mud with their vehicles. Organizers are considering having another Mud Mania event during White Cedar Days in July.
Scouts abuse trial jury to resume deliberations
The jury in a $29 million sex abuse lawsuit against the Boy Scouts of America has finished a second day of deliberations without a verdict.
Deliberations are to resume at 9 a.m. today in Portland.
The lawsuit claims the Boy Scouts were negligent for failing to take steps to prevent child sex abuse after keeping a secret list of suspected pedophiles for decades.
The Scouts claim the list helped them keep child molesters out of their ranks.
--
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository store in Marshfield HS courtesy of Coos Bay Schools and on The World newspaper website www.theworldlink.com.
