100 YEARS — June 24, 1920
No Convictions In Eastside Case
Blame Is Placed On Ryan And Griffin Boys
Former Could Not Be Found and Latter Alleged to be Not Entirely Responsible
The trial of the three Eastside boys who were arrested and brought before the juvenile court was held by Judge Wade yesterday afternoon. It was alleged that the boys had demolished a wagon belonging to an Eastside lady.
The two McHale boys were acquitted as it was shown that they had not been guilty of the destruction of the property. The blame was placed on the Griffin boy and the Ryan boy. The latter ran away and could not be found when the arrests were made, and it was claimed that the Griffin boy had received a blow on the head when quite young which caused him to not entirely responsible for his acts.
In view of the fact that Ryan could not be found and because of the plea made for the Griffin boy there was no convictions.
50 YEARS — June 24, 1970
NB Sets Street Projects, Acts On Pay, Park Fence
The top of a double deck fence at the North Bend municipal ballpark must be taken down and relocated within five days by the Coos Bay-North Bend Athletics, according to a decision Tuesday by the North Bend city council.
The council also called for public hearings on two street improvement projects and accepted an amended salary schedule that will give city employees an overall 6.78 percent wage increase for the 1970-71 fiscal year.
Fishing Derby At Lakeside
By Louise Pipes, Correspondent
LAKESIDE — A trout fishing derby beginning Friday afternoon marks the opening of Lakeside Outdoor Daze this weekend. The contest is open for children 13 and under and fish are to be registered Saturday from 8 to 8:30 a.m. at Garwood’s Dock.
A teen dance will be held at 9 p.m. at McKay’s parking lot with music by the “Kold Harts.”
Saturday’s activities include a pet parade at 9 a.m. with races, games and other contests during the morning and afternoon. A boat parade at 5 p.m. will start from the Lakeshore Lodge, to North Lake Park, and back.
15 YEARS — June 24, 2005
Griffith eyes slough land
By Dan Schreiber, Staff Writer
Just days after the death announcement for a bill to expand the potential boundaries of the South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve, Coos County Commissioner John Griffith opened dialogue toward buying property for the county inside the proposed legislation's expanded range.
Griffith said he spoke to Rep. Susan Morgan, R-Myrtle Creek, and the conservation nonprofit Trust for Public Lands about the possibility of using the federal Forest Legacy Fund program to purchase property owned by the Plum Creek Timber Co. just south of the Joe Ney Slough.
The federal program enables state and private entities to purchase property development rights while allowing logging to continue.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield HS courtesy of Coos Bay Schools and on The World newspaper website www.theworldlink.com.
