April 24, 1920
ENGINEERS ARE SEEING THE BAY
STILL LOOKING AT PROPOSED SITES FOR THE DOCK
Will Not Give a Decision Until Data Has Been Gathered And All Points Considered
The visiting engineers are still looking over the proposed sites for the port terminal dock today. A smoker will be given in their honor at the Millicoma Club tonight. Before the engineers reach a decision as to what they think is the best site for the dock they will receive from shippers and others in this locality a collection of data. All of this will be considered and later a decision in writing given.
April 25, 1970
CB Speaker – ‘Oregon Hit Hardest’
The inflationary spiral probably affects Oregon more than any other state, George “Bun” Stadelman told delegates to the State Young Republican meeting today.
Stadelman, Republican national committeeman for Oregon, made his comments this morning at the YR leadership training school and convention in Coos Bay.
Inflation strikes particularly hard at the timber industry and agriculture, Oregon’s two largest industries, he pointed out. As a result, whatever the Nixon administration does in its attempt to halt inflation is “very important to Oregon,” especially to the timber firms who see high interest rates and fewer housing starts as a depressant to the lumber market..
“I’m convinced the Republican administration is trying to stop this inflation,” Stadelman said, adding that the “great question” is whether or not the rise has been slowed down.
April 24, 2010
Here come the jobs
As tourist season approaches, several businesses are hiring
The tourists are coming! The tourists are coming!
And with them come jobs. At least two of Coos County’s major employers are seeking to fill many positions in coming weeks. Smaller businesses will add summer help, too.
Between them, they’ll put hundreds of people to work, at least temporarily.
“This is the time of year we start hiring for our busy season,” said Kristie Jacobson, human resources manager at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.
This year the resort is adding more employees than usual. Its new course, Old Macdonald, is set to open in June.
“Plus,” she said, “the economy appears to be loosening up.”
April 25, 2015
Award was community effort
The Coos Bay Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation received an award for volunteer organization of the year. While my wife and I received the award on behalf of the chapter, I would like to highlight why our chapter was able to attain the honor.
The past three years since this chapter was formed, many volunteers have found common ground with our message; A unified voice for those who love our ocean, beaches and waves. As an organization, we have seen a tremendous groundswell of support, time, energy, and dedication.
The new chapter chair, Ian Rodger; and vice chair, Todd Buchholz; are leading us into a bright future, and we can't thank them enough for their efforts.
On behalf of the Executive Board for Coos Bay Surfrider, I want to say thank you to everyone who has helped along the way. I love this community because of people like you all.
--
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield HS courtesy of Coos Bay Schools and on The World newspaper website www.theworldlink.com.
