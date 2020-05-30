100 YEARS — May 29, 1920
Ten Gallons of Moonshine Seized
Is Seized By The Officers At North Bend Yesterday
Was Concealed in the Brush on Montana Avenue — Driver Comes to Get It
Ten gallons of moonshine whiskey contained in a Coco Coal barrel was seized by the police at North Bend yesterday afternoon. The liquor was hidden in the brush on the west side of Montana near California.
The police had a tip that there was liquor in that neighborhood. They made a search and found it and left it there and Night Officer E.R. Bryant kept a watch on the place.
Yesterday Charles Padgett driving a McCollum & Painter truck came to the place. He did not seem to know exactly where the barrel was hidden but found and put it on the truck. Then Chief Smith and Office Bryant arrested Padgett and took him before Recorder Maybee.
June Term To Convene Tuesday
Judge Coke Will Take Up Business of Circuit Court
Grand Jurors Will Report and Investigate Matters Which Will Need Attention
The June term of the Coos county circuit court will be convened by Judge John S. Coke at Coquille next Tuesday.
The grand jury will report at the time and take up whatever business is to be investigated and Judge Coke will take up the court work.
75 YEARS — May 30, 1945
Coquille Woman Badly Injured
COQUILLE, May 30 — (Special) — Mrs. Rosie Wiggins of Coquille, still is in critical condition today at Bell Knife hospital here as the result of multiple injuries sustained when she was struck Monday afternoon by an automobile operated by Mrs. Cedric Cross of Riverton.
According to witnesses, Mrs. Wiggins was crossing Highway 101 at Sixth and Taylor streets. She was halfway across the highway when she saw a care approaching. She became frantic, and instead of continuing across the road she started back.
State police report that Mrs. Cross was not travelling at an excessive rate of speed and that it was impossible for her to avoid hitting Mrs. Wiggins. After the side of Mrs. Cross’ care hit Mrs. Wiggins it went off the highway and oved a 20-foot embankment. Neither Mrs. Cross or her small children, who also were occupants of the care, were hurt.
50 YEARS — May 30, 1970
Officials To Tour CB Port
The Japanese counsel from Portland, Secretary of State Clay Myers and a number of high ranking state officials will visit the Port of Coos Bay next week, according to Port Commissioner Jack Hudson.
The delegation will arrive Thursday in time for lunch aboard a Japanese ship and then go on a three hour tour of Coos Bay docks and shipping facilities, Hudson said.
The delegation will meet with port, city, county and industrial leaders later at a dinner at the Courtel Coos Bay.
Coos Bay Mayor Tells About His Japan Trip
A glimpse into Japan’s city government processes, planning and business was given this week to Coos Bay Chamber of Commerce members, who also heard a request for support of the Coos Bay School District budget in the June 2 election.
In Tokyo, said Mayor Bill Morin, the 40-member city council runs the city and schools. They make all final decisions as to programs and financing; taxpayers do not vote on levies. Many kinds of services are offered free of charge, such as lawyers, marriage counseling, etc.
Tokyo is doing a good job of planning for its future, said Coos Bay planning commissioner Robert Williams. He showed slides of elevated road systems to move heavy traffic through and above busy streets. Elevated walkways span busy intersections to avoid mixing pedestrian-car traffic.
15 YEARS — May 30, 2005
Fishing vessel sinks at moorage
An as-of-yet unidentified fishing vessel, with hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel aboard, sank at its mooring about 200 feet south of the bridge in Charleston Sunday night.
"What leaked out was very minimal from what we saw," U.S. Coast Guard Operations Petty Officer Rusty Gulzow said today.
Coast Guard personnel from the Charleston lifeboat station responded to place oil booms around the area. However, Gulzow said a team of environmental specialists from the Coast Guard's Marine Safety Office Division in Portland are here to assess the situation.
Everybody's gone surfing … surfin' at Coos Bay
By Christopher Arns, Staff Writer
Donnie Conn wasn't sure what to do when Outside Magazine called.
The prominent outdoors magazine had just named Coos Bay one of the five best surfing towns in the United States and planned to include top area surfing spots in its June issue. And for Conn, the owner of Ocean Soul Surf Shop in Charleston, the article guaranteed some publicity.
But he had to be careful.
"I was reluctant to answer," said Conn, who first ran Ocean Soul out of a bus next to Cape Arago Highway before moving into a Charleston shop this year. "That's not what you want to do as the owner of a surf shop - to give away all the local spots."
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield HS courtesy of Coos Bay Schools and on The World newspaper website www.theworldlink.com.
