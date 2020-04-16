April 17, 1920
DEBATE HELD AT THE HIGH SCHOOL
PRELIMINARY TO THE REGULAR EVENT AT EUGENE SOON
Assembly Held at High School This Morning When Several Interesting Matters Come Up
As assembly of all high school students was held this morning in the high school assembly. The debating team held a preliminary debate on the question to be discussed at Eugene, resolved, “That the Japanese Should be Admitted to The United States on the Same Basis as the European People.”
Orval Robson and Rayment McKeown took the affirmative side and Acie Merrifield and Howard Lewis were on the negative. There were no judges this morning.
April 16, 1970
Chances For CB Port Plans Called ‘Good’
Chances of authorization this year for the Port of Coos Bay Harbor project were termed “pretty good” by Sen. Mark O. Hatfield Wednesday in a report to The World after a Senate hearing before the Flood Control Rivers and Harbors subcommittee of the Public Works Committee.
Hatfield said the Corps of Engineers made a splendid presentation of the proposals to improve the harbor by deepening and widening the channels to provide a 45-foot depth in the entrance channel, a 35-foot depth in the interior channel, construction of an anchorage area, deepening and widening existing turning basins and abandonment of existing anchorages.
Supporting telegrams from the Port of Coos Bay Commissioners, the Coos Bay Chamber of Commerce and from the cities of Coos Bay, North Bend, Eastside and Myrtle Point added weight to the engineers’ presentation and demonstrated unity of the community for the project, according to the senator. Such demonstration of unity is of utmost importance in winning approval and gaining recognition from government bodies, Hatfield emphasized.
April 16, 2010
Hide those tattoos
Job seekers get pointers for the hunt
Shine your shoes. Trim your nails. Pop a breath mint.
Don’t wear too much perfume or makeup. Don’t show too much cleavage.
And for goodness’ sake, hide those tattoos.
These were among the tips heard by about 18 women and three men on Thursday, during the Zonta Club of the Coos Bay Area’s semi-annual Dress for Success event.
“When you have 30 seconds to make a first impression on a future employer, you want to make it good,” consultant Pamela de Jong said.
April 16, 2015
Coos County commissioner lays out lodging tax proposal
As Coos County continually struggles with budgetary constraints despite the re-authorization of the Secure Rural Schools (SRS) funding, talk to instating a transient lodging tax (TLT) has recently come to the forefront and even been publicly addressed at the last board of commissioners meeting.
And at a recent county budget meeting, Commissioner Melissa Cribbins provided a better idea of exactly what the 10-percent countywide room tax (which would also apply to the cities) would look like, and the impact could be substantial.
The transient lodging tax or “bed” tax – a short-term rental tax paid by guests staying in a hotel, inn or other form of lodging – would be 10 percent across the board to both the county and cities. Because the cities of Coos Bay and North Bend already have a 7 percent lodging tax, 7 percent of the new transient lodging tax would be credited back to them, with the county only collecting the 3-percent difference. In essence, the tax would be exactly the same, at 10 percent throughout the county and all jurisdictions.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository store in Marshfield HS courtesy of Coos Bay Schools and on The World newspaper website www.theworldlink.com.
