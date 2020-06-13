100 YEARS — June 12, 1920
Clean Up Week Declared by Mayor
Proclamation Is Issued Today For Marshfield
From June 14 to 19 People of the City Are Asked to Clear Up Their Premises for Season
In view of the fact that the setting aside of a special week to be regularly observed in the city of Marshfield as Clean-Up Week will result in the beautifying of the community and in eliminating fire causes to such an extent that the custom should be instituted and continued.
Now Therefore, I, Duncan Ferguson, mayor of the city of Marshfield, do hereby designate June 14 to 19 as Clean-Up Week, and recommend that each property owner see to it during said week that there be removed from his premises, to the greatest extent possible, all dangerous debris and thus assist in reducing fire hazards and in beautifying the community in which he lives.
Many Present At The Graduation
Annual Commencement Exercises Held Last Night
Prizes Awarded to the Honor Members of Class — Address by Rev. Kephart
The annual commencement exercises of the Marshfield high school were held last evening. The high school was crowded by friends and parents of members of the graduating class. The program as announced was carried out. Rev. H.C. Kephart, pastor of the Methodist church, make the address.
There were many beautiful flowers decorating the rooms and presented to the graduates.
75 YEARS — June 13, 1945
Myrtles Park Is Proposed
COQUILLE, June 13 — (Special) — The Coquille Chamber of Commerce has received a letter from Alfred A. Loeb, chairman of the recreation and resources committee of the Portland Chamber of Commerce, suggesting that a Myrtles park be opened on Brummitt creek, between Tioga and Sitkum in Coos county, it was revealed today by C.G. Caughell, secretary of the Coquille chamber.
Loeb says the suggestion was made to him by Walter Horning, chief forester of the O and C administration, who further suggests that O and C will provide the necessary land for the park if the county will offer land in exchange.
50 YEARS — June 13, 1970
Population Figures Near Double For CB
Census figures in 1970 for Coos Bay came near doubling the 1960 count and North Bend and Eastside gained population, while other cities in Coos and Curry counties declined.
Preliminary 1970 census figures were announced this week by Fourth District Congressman John Dellenback. Final figures will not be available until late fall, he said.
Coos County population totaled 54,955 — down from the 1960 census of 55,396.
Task Force To Study Juvenile Department
Highlight of the June meeting of the District 7 Committee for the Governor’s Commission on Youth held in Port Orford this week was the announcement of a Task Force to evaluate the Coos County Juvenile Department.
The Task Force resulted from a resolution passed by the Youth Committee at their May meeting. The proposal was accepted by the Coos County Circuit Court judges and the board of commissioners.
The Task Force, composed of volunteer citizens, has been asked to direct their concern to needs in the administration, budget and program areas of the department. The commissioners and judges asked the Youth Committee to select three people from outside the county and three from within.
15 YEARS — June 13, 2005
CB men arrested after reporting bad driver
A Coos Bay man was arrested on forgery charges Friday, after he called police to report a reckless driver.
According to a press release from the Coos Bay Police Department, officers went to the home of Brent Young, 30, to investigate his report that a motorist drove him off the road.
Unbeknownst to Young, officers had been searching for him in connection with multiple forgery charges that had occurred in the Coos Bay area. Police arrested Young on a second-degree forgery charge and took him to the Coos County jail. Young was released later that day.
Police find injured man unconscious in yard
A 36-year-old Coos Bay man sustained injuries during a fight Sunday, sending him to Bay Area Hospital.
According to a press release from the Coos Bay Police Department, police responded to a report of a man lying in the front yard of a residence in the 400 block of North Wall Street.
Upon arrival, officers found that John Palmer was bleeding and unconscious. One of his wounds appeared to have been caused by a knife. Police later learned Palmer had been in a fight with three other men.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield HS courtesy of Coos Bay Schools and on The World newspaper website www.theworldlink.com.
