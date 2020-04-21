April 22, 1920
MARSHFIELD FLAG HAS A HISTORY
SENT BACK HOME AFTER GOING THROUGH THE GREAT WAR
O. C. Mintonye Gets Letter From Son Containing Keepsake He Gave His Boy On Entering Service
An interesting history of a little flag which originally came from Marshfield is told in a letter which has been received here. When O. A. Mintonye joined the Marshfield lodge of Elks he was presented with a small American flag in accordance with a custom that is followed out. When Mr. Mintonye’s son, C. J. Mintonye, went into the army to serve his country during the war, the father gave him the flag as a keepsake and the young man carried it with him through his service. The former soldier is now located at Granville, N. D., and he has written his father in Marshfield and sent him back the little flag, with the following interesting history:
“It has been three years since you sent this flag to me and perhaps you would like to have it back again. Since the time you gave it to me it has traveled in the neighborhood of twenty thousand miles. To have made this distance as a civilian and expended that much time in making the trip would have cost $20,000.
April 22, 1970
Open Forum Caps Events
An Earth Day open forum discussion at Marshfield High School tonight will cap day-long activities today in the Bay Area where high school and college students placed emphasis on need for environmental controls.
The forum will begin at 7:30 in the school’s auditorium.
Nathan Douthit, chairman of the Bay Area Environmental Committee, said purpose of the public meeting is to give all citizens an opportunity to express opinions on environmental issues. The Earth Day observance is a highlight in the National Teach-In throughout the United States this week.
Students started the day at Marshfield with a walk-in that failed to dampen enthusiasm despite a brief shower. Some students came by horse, others by bike, roller skates and on foot. One youth reportedly came to school from Cape Arago with a pack on his back and others by canoe or boat part of the distance down Coos River.
Unions To Gather In North Bend
Over 100 unions with some 22,000 members are expected to be represented in North Bend Sunday for a political education meeting of the Oregon AFL-CIO, it was announced today by Lloyd B. Knudsen.
Knudsen, executive director of legislative and political education for the unions, said the sessions are under the direction of the AFL-CIO Fourth Congressional District Committee and follow earlier meetings held in Eugene.
Two Possible Dangers Claims Congressman
Congressman John Dellenback today warned against too narrow a target on environmental protection when he spoke by direct line to Coos Bay.
During the monthly question and answer session sponsored by the Coos Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, the congressman said he saw two possible dangers in the present emphasis on environmental control. The issue goes beyond pollution of air and water, he noted, to include the impact a growing population has on recreation, land use, housing, education, economy, etc. The key question is people and where they’re located, he said.
The second risk is that “We’ll take a hard swing at it now” and then forget it when another important issue arises, he stressed.
April 22, 2010
Coquille hires Butte Falls super
The Coquille School District hired a new superintendent Thursday night.
Tim Sweeney of Butte Falls School District, in a small city situated between Medford and Eagle Point, will take over Diann Gillaspie's post when she retires at the end of June.
'He stood out from the beginning," school board Chairwoman JoAnne Beck said. 'He's a very good fit for the district."
Sweeney has been the superintendent in Butte Falls, where the district is about the size of Powers School District, since 2007. But that's not all.
'Short of being a janitor, he did about everything," Beck said.
Vigil for kids Saturday
Men and women who represent abused children in court will gather Saturday night for a candlelight vigil at the Coos Bay Boardwalk.
The ceremony will honor boys and girls in Coos County who have suffered at the hands of loved ones.
'The purpose of the candlelight vigil is to make the community aware that child abuse does happen and it needs to stop," said Bridgette Bagoy.
Bagoy is a trainer and supervisor for the county's Court Appointed Special Advocates, who help children who have been removed from abusive households. Each volunteer is partnered with a child or a family's children and represents their interests in court. Volunteers also attend doctor's visits, meet with teachers and get to know the children.
April 22, 2015
Hearing set for property near Coos History Museum
The Coos History Museum may get the land it desires after the Coos Bay City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved setting a public hearing for the vacation of a small right-of-way just south of the museum.
Director Frank Smoot said the vacation of the land would allow the museum to incorporate it into a larger vision and would also allow for greater development of the property, which most likely would not have been prioritized by the city.
"The reason we want to vacate this little triangle is part of a larger strategic vision we have for the site and for Front Street," Smoot said. "It interests us institutionally to make, if all parties are in agreement, a historical campus as a part of a larger walking path down Front Street as improvements occur."
City Manager Rodger Craddock said the piece of property in question has no use and serves no public interest.
