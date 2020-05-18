100 YEARS — May 18, 1920
Has Substitute For Gasoline
Tom James Tells The City Council About It
Says the Mixture Makes Gasoline Go Four Times as Far and Works Well
Councilman Tom James told the members of the city council last night that he had a substitute for gasoline. The matter came up when there was a discussion about gasoline. There was a bill for an extra man who was hired to assist the police Saturday night.
Mayor Ferguson explained that there was so much stealing of gasoline that he ordered the extra man on duty to watch the autos. It was said that quite a number of autos had been drained of what gasoline could be found in the tanks, so great was the shortage and the demand for the fluid.
Councilman James said that his Auto Service Company was furnishing a substitute for gasoline. It was made of gasoline, kerosene and some other ingredients and made the gasoline go for times as far.
Suggests Plan For Front Street
Inspector Tribbey Has Plan For North Front Street
Says He Can Take Plank Up Off Bridge and Make More Narrow Road on the Fill
Inspector Tribbey made a suggestion last night regarding the improvement of Front Street in the north end. He said that the plank bridge was getting in bad shape and that soon he would want a good deal of lumber to repair it.
Mr. Tribbey said that if the city did not want to buy lumber to make the repairs he could take up the lumber from the bridge street and lay it on the fill along the inside. The old lumber could be used to do this but the street would be more narrow than the one now used but the plan would avoid the expenditure of money for lumber if the council saw fit to adopt it.
The council laid the matter over until the next meeting.
75 YEARS — May 18, 1945
Court Asked For $10,000
COQUILLE, May 18 — (Special) — The Coos-Curry Pioneer Historical association has asked the Coos county court for the sum of $10,000 to be expended on the job of gathering historical data for the benefit of future generations.
Court members have explained to the pioneer association representatives that it is not in a position to make any recommendations to the budget committee on the matter. The court further explained that action on the association’s request will depend upon several factors, namely: whether the law will permit the expenditures of county funds for such a purpose: if there is sufficient money in this year’s budget to take of this work; and, if the budget committee considers the project worthy of assistance from the money of tax payers.
Fair to Stress Work of Youth
MYRTLE POINT, May 18 — (Special) — Members of the Coos county fair board decided at a meeting here this week that this year’s show would place more emphasis on agriculture, and particularly on the work on youngsters in 4-H club and Smith-Hughes organizations.
The fair will be held Sept. 1, 2 and 3 unless it is decided to stage the state fair at Salem on dates that would conflict with the showing of the Coos show.
At this week’s meeting, were Austin Dodge, Lou Pierce, Ted Kirsch, Wallace Dement and Perry Roper of Myrtle Point; E.J. Clausen of Broadbent; J.L. Smith, Wayne Watson and George Jenkins of Coquille, and Henry Kern of North Bend.
50 YEARS — May 18, 1970
In Port of Coos Bay
Longshore Tie-Up Has No Effect Now
Production of lumber and plywood in Port of Coos Bay mills will not feel the effect of the longshore work stoppage at once, according to reports from Bay Area lumber firms. If the tie-up should continue beyond this week, however, then some firms will be affected.
Weyerhaeuser Co. said no curtailment in production is expected unless the stoppage of shipment over the docks continue for several months. Both a chip ship and lumber ship now at Weyco dock are idle. Production of chips, lumber and plywood will be stockpiled in the yards. The World was told today, except for the plywood and some lumber shipped by rail. The firm ships most of its lumber by ship, said Ed Bartholomew, community relation director.
Georgia-Pacific Corp. is not moving its chips, which will be stockpiled at the dock for later shipment. The firm primarily produces plywood in this area. Plywood is shipped by rail or truck and is not affected, according to William Ruhmann, public relations director.
Coquille Man Held By Sheriff
COQUILLE — Coos County Sheriff’s Department reported the arrest Sunday of a Coquille man on charges of assault and battery and unlawful entry of a dwelling.
Booked and lodged in the county jail under $1,000 bail was Jessie Ray Mitchell, 37.
Also booked into the county jail as Daniel Richard Coughlin, Coos Bay. Coughlin, 19, was arrested by North Bend police on four charges connected with operating a vehicle. A fifth charge, minor in possession of alcohol was also filed. Bail on the charges totaled $410.
15 YEARS — May 18, 2005
Myrtle Point ousts two from school board
As the special district's election deadline drew to a close Tuesday, the results were a mixed bag. Voters left many incumbents in power, as well as choosing a few political newcomers.
The final unofficial results from the Coos County Clerk's office showed a mere 27 percent of the 38,819 ballots mailed out were returned. Coos County Clerk Terri Turi said almost 34 percent of the ballots were returned during the last special districts election in 2003.
The turnout was lower than expected and disappointing to Turi. She surmised the reasons included numerous non-contested races and the absence of a voter pamphlet that shows where candidates stand on the issues.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield HS courtesy of Coos Bay Schools and on The World newspaper website www.theworldlink.com.
