100 YEARS - April 28, 1920
Road Bond Issue Election Delayed
County Court Postpones it Until November
Proposed optional use of funds held illegal – have plenty funds now
Coos county court has postponed the proposed bond issue election until November. It was proposed to hold it in the May primaries but recent events changed it.
The attorneys in charge of the proceedings ruled that the proposal to assign 75 per cent of the total amount to certain projects and leave the balance of 25 per cent to be expended at the option of the county court was illegal, that the law required the money to be voted for definite projects.
Prowler Robs Clotheslines
Two yards on Market Avenue visited by thief
Towels and pillow cases are taken at homes of Mrs. Fannie Hazard and Mrs. C.F. McKnight
A clothing line thief is again operating in Marshfield and will be an annoyance to the people if his work continues.
Last night someone made a raid on the washing which was hanging on the line at the home of Mrs. C.F. McKnight and the home of Mrs. Fannie Hazard.
Federal Grand Jury Indicts
Action Taken Against Several Arrested in Coos
The federal grand jury at Portland has returned indictments against several from Coos County who were arrested and charged with having violated the probation laws.
Nicholas Weber was one of those indicted. Weber was arrested in the Delmar neighborhood for having liquor and mash in his possession and still which it was alleged he operated.
50 YEARS - April 28, 1970
Coos Jail Inspected at Strawn’s Request
Two men from the Oregon Corrections Division are expected today to inspect the Coos County jail at the request of Sheriff Charles M. Strawn.
Strawn told The World today that he has urged the division to make a study of the jail for the past several months. His most recent request was at the urging of the Coos County Taxpayer League. He was also asked by the county commissioners to have a survey made in view of the ballot measure regarding construction of a new jail to be voted on during the May 28 primary.
‘Frills’ In Education Attacked
So-called “frills” in education at Marshfield High School – dancing, bowling, archery, and golf – were questioned at a meeting of parents and teachers Monday night.
A salary of $10,000 per year, the custodial supervisor was too questioned and the need for a district public relations director came under fire.
Percy Hunt told the group, “I admit my thinking is selfish.” He listed his ailments and said he is an authority on tension; lives on a fixed income in retirement and expects to pay about $1,000 in taxes on his home for the coming year.
10 YEARS – April 28, 2010
Sheriff wants to add jail beds
Jackson proposes rehiring deputies
By carving out savings in other areas, Coos County Sheriff Andy Jackson has proposed hiring back three correctional deputies and reopening 49 unused jail beds.
Jackson’s budget proposal addresses a contested issue in the Seat 3 county commissioner race, in which Jackson is one of seven challengers running against Commissioner Kevin Stufflebean.
The added jobs would cost the county $186,921 in the 2010-11 fiscal year. But Jackson’s budget proposal would cut medical costs and reclassify an employee, therefore increasing the budget by only $90,636, according to figures provided by Stufflebean.
Lakeside begins street makeover
The scene must have seemed unusual to people driving past on Tuesday: a cluster of hard-hatted officials pushing golden shovels into a patch of grass beside Eighth Street.
Considering it’s been nearly 40 years since any paving work has been done on the deteriorating street, unusual is an understatement.
“This time next year, you won’t be able to recognize where you’re standing,” said Lakeside Mayor Rod Schilling.
Coos County and the city of Lakeside have partnered to fix about 1,226 feet of the county road that runs through the middle of Lakeside. The project has been three years in the making.
Tribal proposal prompts debate
No decisions have been made on what direction North Bend will take on a tribal proposal to join the Coos Bay-North Bend Visitor & Convention Bureau.
But community members made their feelings heard Tuesday night. Some urged the council to include the Coquille Indian Tribe, one alleged blackmail by the tribe, and others alleged racist connotations in words spoken Monday by Councilor Larry Garboden.
“We are not going to accomplish anything in this community unless we start working together,” said Tom Younker, vice chairman of the Coquille Indian Tribal Council. “If you want to remain my friend, don’t tell me my word’s no good.”
5 YEARS, April 28, 2015
Coquille police: Please stop pooping on our streets
In a press release titled "Oh poop!," the Coquille Police Department has asked that animals and humans stop using the streets and sidewalks as a toilet.
After receiving "several complaints about animals and humans defecating and urinating on the sidewalks and streets of Coquille, especially in the downtown area," Police Chief Janice Blue says her officers will be on the lookout.
"A picture was recently taken in front of the Century 21 business on April 28, 2015 which shows a large dog had defecated on the bottom of the newspaper machine," according to the press release.
As beautification projects are underway in Coquille, Blue wrote, "this certainly does not help the marketing of the Coquille businesses or Coquille as a destination."
Up for some historic fun?
Reporter Tim Novotny points out some fun ways of getting in touch with history in Bay Area this week
Certain school teachers have been saying for decades that getting into history really can be fun.
While it is an argument that can be tough to win at times, there are a number of local events over the next couple of weeks that aim to prove those teachers are right.
Of course, the Tall Ships Hawaiian Chieftain and Lady Washington are due to arrive in Coos Bay this weekend to headline a handful of retro-themed events in this area.
As we wrote earlier this month in these pages, the majestic vessels will endeavor to sail you back in time.
Tall Ships Arrive
Lou Sennick, The World
The Tall Ships are here! Get your pirate outfit on and welcome the Tall Ships from Grays Harbor Historical Seaport Authority. The Lady Washington and the Hawaiian Chieftain have returned for their annual visit to Coos Bay. While in port the Tall Ships will offer dockside tours, Battle Sails, Adventure Sails and an Evening Sail.
The Coos Bay Boardwalk will be hopping with activities starting at 3:30 p.m. A proclamation will be read by Tom Leahy, event organizer, naming Coos Bay the official Tall Ship Port of Oregon and the Chamber of Commerce will be there for a ribbon cutting.
The First Friday Wine Walk 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 1, should be crawling with shifty pirate sorts and salty sailors as they roam downtown seeking beverages. Get your pirate treasure map at the Coos Bay Visitor Center. Live music will be playing at 7 Devils Brewing Co., so stop by and support Lab Band's premier group Evolution. Then move on over to the Egyptian Theatre at 7:30 p.m. for a showing of "Endless Summer."
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield HS courtesy of Coos Bay Schools and on The World newspaper website www.theworldlink.com.
