April 27, 1920
VOTE FOR BONDING AT NORTH BEND
BIG MAJORITY FOR PONY INLET IMPROVEMENT PLAN
Decided That City Shall Bond for $400,000 to Carry Out the Proposed Project
The proposition to bond North Bend for the improvement of Pony Inlet was carried by a vote to over six to one at the election held yesterday. A total of 390 votes were cast. Of this 327 were in favor of the bonding and 53 against it.
The proposition is to bond for $400,000 and to amend the charter as is necessary to carry out bonding and to use the money to purchase tide lands on Pony Inlet and improve the waterway.
The working out of the plan will be entirely in the hands of the city council. The intention is to first sell about $100,000 in bonds and buy the tidelands comprising about 750 acres and later sell more bonds to make the improvements. One plan which is considered is for the city to hold about 350 acres as a public terminal grounds and to sell the other 400 acres for factory sites. However all of these details will be worked out later.
EXPECT AID FOR UMPQUA HARBOR
REEDSPORT MAN TELLS OF PROGRESS IN THAT SECTION
With Help from Government Harbor Would Be In Fine Shape – Gravel Company Is Active
V. G. Hindmarsh of Reedsport who was in the city on business returned home this morning. He came to Marshfield on business in connection with the Reedsport Warehouse and Supply Company of which he is a stockholder and manager. The company has the rights to take out gravel on one of the banks in the Umpqua river and is prepared to handle the gravel on a big scale. Mr. Hindmarsh says that a number of big contracts are expected and the company will likely do an extensive business. Dredges will be used to take out the gravel and it will be scowed to Reedsport for transportation on boat or train.
Will Get Harbor Aid
Mr. Hindmarsh says that the Reedsport people feel certain that they will get the harbor improvements desired. U. S. Senator McNary has sent word that with the rivers and harbors bill raised to twenty million dollars Umpqua river leisure to get the government aid.
April 27, 1970
Constitutional Revisions Opposed At CB Meeting
Oregon Young Republicans ended their annual convention Sunday in Coos Bay by putting together a resolution voicing strong opposition to the proposed constitutional revision.
Their resolution charged the proposed revision with giving the state legislature more control at the expense of the voter and transferring many vital laws from the constitution to statutes which may be changed by the legislature “at any time in any session.”
The Young Republican group indicated they were in favor of making state government more efficient and responsive to the needs of the people through pruning archaic or superfluous material from the constitution. Members said, however, they did not favor the mass changes called for in proposed revision to be put to the voters on ballot measure 3 in the May primary.
In other action they went on record supporting the efforts of the Oregon Committee for Voluntary Unionism to place a constitutional amendment proposal on the November general election ballot. The amendment proposes a prohibition against union or shop agreements requiring employees to join labor organizations to pay assessments to one to hold their jobs.
Health Planning Needs Outlined At Reedsport
The need for coordinating health factors within communities was outlined by John Cipolla, director of public health planning, Oregon State Board of Health, in a meeting recently with Reedsport and Douglas County officials and agency members.
Cipolla told the gathering that “we are paying through the nose for public health care, but we are not hitting the core of the problem.”
He demonstrated with transparent charts and overlays in an overhead projector a method of public health statistical compilations and community health problem surveys which show relationship between factors. Preparation of the data involved cooperation of nine social agencies, including health, welfare, law enforcement, education, sanitation and others.
The speaker pointed out that a major factor in increasing medical costs is the poor utilization of family health services. He said that in Douglas County, the doctor-to-population ratio is 1-3,600. He pointed out what happens when public health agencies identify and refer public welfare cases to doctors, with the resulting impossible load on the limited number of doctors in most communities.
April 27, 2010
Should CB pay its city council?
Mayor says job can be a 30- to 40-hour commitment
Coos Bay officials are considering whether the mayor and councilors should be paid for their time.
Mayor Jeff McKeown said he's concerned qualified council candidates don't run for office because they can't afford to spend the time away from other work. He hasn't proposed compensating the city's elected officials, but he brought up the issue to the city's budget committee.
Committee members asked City Manager Rodger Craddock to find out what other cities do.
McKeown said he has looked into the matter and found that most cities the size of Coos Bay pay councilors something. Some provide a stipend for attending meetings, while others offer a buy-in to the city's health insurance plan.
Councilor Jon Eck said he wouldn't want a stipend, while Councilor Stephanie Kramer was more open to the health insurance buy-in rather than money.
North Bend to tribe: Show us the money
North Bend officials aren’t completely opposed to a tribal proposal to join a local tourism board in exchange for funding. But they say they aren’t interested in increasing the size of the board, and they want the money up front.
“If you enter into a contract with them, it means nothing,” said Councilor Larry Garboden. “Been there, done that.”
In February, Brett Kenney, attorney for the Coquille Indian Tribe, said the tribe would help support the Coos Bay-North Bend Visitor & Convention Bureau in exchange for two seats on its board. Before a recent legal battle with North Bend, the tribe had paid the city the equivalent of a room tax on stays at the tribe’s Mill Casino-Hotel. Part of that money went to the bureau.
The new proposal would mean $50,000 to $70,000 for the bureau, which promotes lodging and events in the Bay Area. After hearing the tribe’s proposal, however, some non-tribal hoteliers have said they’d like a voice on the council, too.
April 27, 2015
Robotics competition gives South Coast students STEM insight
For being relative newcomers to robotics, Bandon and North Bend students stepped it up during competition this weekend.
Saturday's 2015 Oregon Regional MATE ROV (Marine Advanced Technology Education Remotely Operated Vehicle) Competition in North Bend High School's pool brought out the best in the South Coast's two Scout teams: North Bend's Lightning Sharks took third and Bandon's West Coast Robotics Inc. took second.
There were four classes in the competition: Scout (beginner), Navigator (intermediate), Ranger (advanced intermediate) and Explorer (advanced).
West Coast Robotics built its robot over the course of six weeks.
"We chose Scout to focus on our strengths ... to hone in on what we're good at," said Bandon's Austin Taylor.
New golf pro brings PGA experience
The new head golf pro at Forest Hills Country Club in Reedsport is a hall-of-famer.
Larry Webb is in the Colorado Golf Hall of Fame for his years on the PGA and senior tours.
Among his tournaments was a first place finish in 1983 at the La Quinta Hotel Golf Club (Dunes Course).
Webb comes to Reedsport after two years of retirement and 10 years at Pendaries Mountain resort in Rociada, N.M.
He comes just in time for the course's 50th anniversary, which will be celebrated with an open house and art show.
Webb says he's here because of family connections.
“The president here, now, Jim Cooper, has a brother, Rick, who is in Denver,” Webb explained, "and we were good friends and, the next thing I know, they needed a pro here. I came up and talked with them. I came up and interviewed and, all of a sudden they showed me a picture of all these salmon, 30 pounds, and steelhead trout, 18 pounds, and I said, 'Well, I think I'm going to try that.'”
10 YEARS – April 28, 2010
Torching the competition
NB senior heads to welding nationals
A year ago, Andrew McRae stood before the school board and community members in hope of saving his favorite class from budget cuts.
Welding, he said, was one of the few reasons he continued to attend North Bend High School, and he wanted the course to have a future.
Now, the senior’s own future may be determined by what he has learned from four years in Barney McGrady’s welding class.
Sheriff wants to add jail beds
Jackson proposes rehiring deputies
By carving out savings in other areas, Coos County Sheriff Andy Jackson has proposed hiring back three correctional deputies and reopening 49 unused jail beds.
Jackson’s budget proposal addresses a contested issue in the Seat 3 county commissioner race, in which Jackson is one of seven challengers running against Commissioner Kevin Stufflebean.
The added jobs would cost the county $186,921 in the 2010-11 fiscal year. But Jackson’s budget proposal would cut medical costs and reclassify an employee, therefore increasing the budget by only $90,636, according to figures provided by Stufflebean.
Tribal proposal prompts debate
No decisions have been made on what direction North Bend will take on a tribal proposal to join the Coos Bay-North Bend Visitor & Convention Bureau.
But community members made their feelings heard Tuesday night. Some urged the council to include the Coquille Indian Tribe, one alleged blackmail by the tribe, and others alleged racist connotations in words spoke Monday by Councilor Larry Garboden.
“We are not going to accomplish anything in this community unless we start working together,” said Tom Younker, vice chairman of the Coquille Indian Tribal Council. “If you want to remain my friend, don’t tell me my word’s no good.”
--
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield HS courtesy of Coos Bay Schools and on The World newspaper website www.theworldlink.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In