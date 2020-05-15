100 YEARS — May 15, 1920
Fishing Season On Umpqua Starts
Chinook Salmon And Shad Will Be Caught
Good Run Is Expected and Reedsport Fish Company Anticipates A Big Business
James Cavers of the Reedsport Fish Company came to Marshfield last night on a freight train to make a hurried business trip and returned home this morning. Mr. Cavers says that the fishing season on the Umpqua river starts today. The river is open May 15, but this being Saturday night, the one night in the week that fishing is excluded, the fishermen cannot actually start until tomorrow at 4 o’clock.
There are a good many fishermen on the river and a good run is expected. Salmon and shad will be caught now. The Reedsport Fish Company will put up shad in cans and will also can the shad roe which was in great demand in the big markets last year. It is expected to do a big business with shad this year.
Port Bonds Are Declared Legal
Lawyer Who Made Examination Reports Favorably
Bonds Will Now Be Printed and Are In Shape to be Sold Without Further Delay
A.K. Peck, the attorney for the Port of Coos Bay, received word today from Storey, Thorndyke, Palmer and Dodge, attorneys of Portland, giving their approval of the legality of the $250,000 port bond issue.
The next step will be to have the bonds printed and they can now be sold, the necessary matter of legality having been settled.
75 YEARS — May 16, 1945
Efforts to Aid Youth Fail
A 15-year-old Coos Bay boy today was keeping a twice-postponed date with the Oregon state training school at Woodburn. County Judge Louis Felsheim decided that everyone concerned had gone just as far as they could go with the boy, and County Juvenile Officer James Leonard was delivering him today to authorities at Woodburn.
The boy first came before Judge Felsheim March 23, 1944, as the result of a long series of unlawful acts, all of which police say the youngster freely admitted having performed. At that time he was made a ward of the court and was paroled to his parents for one year on condition that his conduct be good.
He was arrested last month by city police who charged him with prowling a car. He was brought to court and confessed to prowling and to “getting drunk from liquor he took from many of the cars,” police said.
Milk Situation Report Is Given To Health Group
The board of directors of the Coos County Health association at their regular monthly meeting Saturday heard a report from C.P. Macnab, chairman of the Coos Bay city council’s committee on health and sanitation, on the city’s milk supply situation.
Macnab compared surveys made by the state board of health of Coos Bay’s milk in November of last year and in March of this year. He said the March report showed an improvement of five per cent in retail raw milk, five per cent in raw milk to plants and 23 per cent in pasteurizing plants.
50 YEARS — May 16, 1970
Port of CB Appoints Knutson
The appointment of Ernest S. Knutson as Charleston Boat Basin manager was announced today by M.W. “Hap” Ball, manager of the Port of Coos Bay. He succeeds Ray Becker, who resigned effective May 1.
Knutson is a resident of Allegany and lived in Coos County for some three years, coming from Rainier.
The new manager was with Martin-Marietta Co. in Portland, heavy machine and construction company, with which he was plant manager.
CB Firemen Honored Tonight
Former members of the Coos Bay Fire Department and employers of present firemen will be honored at a dinner tonight at 6:30 in the department’s meeting room at the west end of Michigan Street in the Empire area.
Invitations have been sent to as many old timers as could be located, but those who were not contacted also are urged to attend as a guest of the department.
Employers of present volunteers, as well as city council members, city manager and the mayor also are invited to the event, planned to recognize and pay tribute to old timers for their contribution as well as all employers for allowing the volunteer firemen time off from their jobs to fight fire whenever necessary, according to Chief Mekkers.
15 YEARS — May 16, 2005
Crash ends in arrest, woman hospitalized
A Coos Bay woman was badly injured and a man was arrested on assault and drunken-driving charges near the intersection Libby Lane and Lapping Road Saturday morning, after the vehicle he was driving flipped over, partially ejecting a passenger.
Cassandra S. Reed, 40, sustained several injuries and was removed from the vehicle and immediately air-lifted to Legacy Emanuel Hospital and Health Center in Portland, where she was listed in critical condition this morning.
The driver, Clifford Brownson, 51, of Coos Bay, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and second-degree assault. He was taken to the Coos County jail, where he was being held this morning on $107,500 bail.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield HS courtesy of Coos Bay Schools and on The World newspaper website www.theworldlink.com.
