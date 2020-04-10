Friday, April 10, 1920
PEACE IS NOW UP TO THE SENATE
Expected resolution will be acted upon Monday
With the adoptions late yesterday by the house of the joint resolution declaring the war with Germany at an end, the senate today again became the “battleground for peace.”
Both Republican and democratic senate leaders expected the measure would be taken up there shortly, probably on Monday.
The sponsors are confident of the passage with considerably over a majority.
VETERANS WILL BE HERE IN JULY
Encampment of Spanish-American War men secured
Justice of the Peace E.H. Joehnk arrived home this afternoon from Portland where he went to arrange for the state encampment of the Spanish-American war veterans. The gathering will be held in Marshfield on July 3, 4 and 5 and it is expected that about 300 veterans will attend.
Justice Joehnk promised them a sea food dinner and other entertainment and told them of all of the attractions this locality had to offer.
The matter of entertainment will at once be taken up locally.
April 11, 1970
Portable Building Bids To Be Called By CB D-9
Bids for the construction of 10 re-locatable or portable buildings at Marshfield High School will be called for after April 15, according to action taken Monday night by Coos Bay School District 9 directors. Bids will be subject to budget approval.
This week’s meeting was adjourned for the specifications to be delivered to school superintendent John Crowley. That date also is the time scheduled for a public hearing on the proposed 1970-71 budget.
The 10 structures would be erected in time for next fall’s school opening and would provide additional space needed at the high school. Cost of the buildings is estimated at about $35,000. Funds were included in the proposed budget to cover cost of emergency steps to be taken to house the full student enrollment, either through additional construction or double shifting, etc. The board earlier decided upon the relocatable buildings.
April 10, 2010
Girl Scouts give basket to new mom
In honor of the Girl Scouts 98th birthday in March, local Troop #30407 presented a large gift basket to a new Coos County mom.
Troop representatives Sara Miller stopped in for a visit with Bobbie Neilson of North Bend, who’s daughter, Abbigail, was the first girl born March 12, the big day. She gave Neilson a basket containing a handmade blanket, diapers, wipes, mittens, a couple of outfits, various toys, and a bib that reads Future Girl Scout. All items were donated by local troops.
April 10, 2015
Jury left to ponder mysterious bullet and reasonable actions
Just before 3 p.m. on Friday, a jury of seven women and five men were given charge of the immediate fate of Miguel Alejandro Iniguez.
Iniguez is charged with murder in the shooting death of Luis Mario Castillo Murillo outside a party at the North Bend Community Center last July.
However, there are lesser included charges that the jury can consider, including manslaughter in the first and second degree, and criminally negligent homicide.
Iniguez is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, which the defense practically concedes, and theft of a firearm.
Before defense attorneys Ron Cox and Carole Hamilton completed presenting their case to the jury, at about noon Friday, they had their defendant take the stand.
During his testimony, Iniguez admitted to have quit taking prescription anti-depressant medication “cold turkey,” having been drinking heavily at the party, and to having smoked marijuana that night.
--
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository store in Marshfield HS courtesy of Coos Bay Schools and on The World newspaper website www.theworldlink.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In