100 YEARS — May 14, 1920
J.M. Thomas To Be Fire Warden
Resigns As District Game Warden to Take Place
North Bend Man Chosen By Carl Davis — Forest Protection Week to be Observed
J.M. Thomas of North Bend, for several years district game warden, has resigned to accept a position as chief fire warden of Coos and Curry Fire Patrol Association. Mr. Thomas’ successor has not been announced but he will take up his new duties tomorrow.
His retirement as game warden will be regretted by many sportsmen but the new position affords better remuneration. Mr. Thomas being very familiar with this entire section will prove a valuable man for master fire warden and Carl L. Davis, secretary of the Coos and Curry Fire Protective Association, who appointed him is elated over his acceptance.
Dairyman Are Given Warning
The organization committee of the Dairymen’s League for Coos and Curry wishes to warn all dairymen against contracting their product to any private corporations at this time; or talking stock in such corporation proposing to establish manufacturing plants within our bounds.
We believe this to be a move to hold up or prevent the proper and expedient organization of a strong marketing association among the dairymen of this district; which they see is sure to be brought about through the Oregon Dairymen’s Co-operative League to which the products for over 7,000 cows has already been contracted up to date by our organization committee.
50 YEARS — May 14, 1970
7-Point Plan For Coos Jail
COQUILLE — A state corrections division report released Wednesday called Coos County Jail facilities inadequate in most areas and dangerous in several. The report, seven pages in length, was a summary evaluation following a late-April inspection of the jail by corrections division personnel.
County Commissioner Lonnie Van Elsberg said he agreed entirely with the report, but pointed out the report did not contain any new information. “That the jail is inadequate and a new one badly needed has been known for years,” Van Elsberg said.
The writers of the report admitted time did not permit an in-depth study, but labeled the overall design of the jail as severely limited in providing “safe confinement of prisoners in secure custody.” The jail entrance and booking area were described as potential trouble spots for jail breaks and disturbances.
Plan Proposed To Resolve Coos Conflict on Policy
A plan to help resolve the current deadlock over budget and program authority in the juvenile department between the Circuit Court and Coos County Commissioners was outlined Wednesday by Don Dils, area member of Governor McCall’s Management 70’s, Task Force.
In talks Wednesday with Circuit Court Judge John Warden and Commissioners William Miller and Lonnie Van Elsberg, Dils called for a non-partisan tasks force to study the existing situation and make recommendations. Dils’ plan called for a six-member team comprised of three in-county and three out-of-county specialists in budget, management and administrative problems. Dils’ plan was accepted by the court and commission that task force members be chose by members of the District 7 Commission on Youth.
15 YEARS — May 14, 2005
Boys & Girls Club to honor police officers
Coos County children are invited to meet law enforcement officers Monday afternoon for Police Officer Appreciation Day. The event is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon in Coos Bay.
More than 15 police officers, Oregon State Police troopers and Coos County Sheriff's deputies are expected to attend the event, according to Jennifer Sharp, a staff member at the club. The appreciation day coincides with National Police Week.
Children who take part in Boys & Girls Club activities have prepared thank-you cards for peace officers and will present them to those appearing at the event. Guests will have the chance to talk to law enforcement personnel and see a collection of police motorcycles and off-road vehicles.
State closing clamming on entire Oregon Coast
Record levels of a toxin found in clams have led to the shutdown of all clam harvesting on Oregon beaches.
In a Friday press release, the Oregon Department of Agriculture announced the closing of the entire coast to harvests of razor and other clams as well as mussels. A week earlier, the state agency had blocked clamming over the North and Central coasts as far south as the north bank of the Umpqua River in Reedsport.
Levels of domoic acid, which is produced by marine algae, reached the highest recorded levels in mussels retrieved this week from all coastal areas, the agriculture department said. Anyone who has harvested Oregon mussels in the past week is asked to discard them.
Couple surprised to find out home was a former meth lab
By Carl Mickelson, Staff Writer
The Barview house Curtis and Sherrie Hoyle purchased off the Coos County property foreclosure list in 2002 wasn't quaint.
It didn't have a picturesque view. It was a double-wide trailer up on cinder blocks on Evergreen Lane. Over the years, neighbors had treated the property like a city dump. But at a real market value of $41,000, the Hoyles could see beyond the garbage and debris that littered what could become their new yard.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield HS courtesy of Coos Bay Schools and on The World newspaper website www.theworldlink.com.
