100 YEARS — May 28, 1920
Another Drill Is Held By Firemen
Some Fast Time Is Made By Both Sides
New Drills Taken Up By Each Team and Opposition Will Attempt Beating the Records
The two contesting teams of the Marshfield fire department made some fast time in the competitive drill last night. Each team set a pace for a new drill, each of which will be followed by the opposition team next Thursday in an effort to beat the time.
The team No. 1 is now a little over two minutes in the series of drills.
75 YEARS — May 28, 1945
Fire Patrol Hires Women
Women will carry part of the burden of manning the 14 forest lookout station in Coos county this summer, according to Keith Young, district warden of the Coos Fire Patrol association.
Miss Eulalia Titus, Coos Bay school teacher, will spend her first summer in the woods manning a station somewhere in Coos county. Alice Wilkerson of Coos Bay, who has been attending college at Monmouth, will be stationed at the lookout at Cougar Pass near Loon lake. This is her first job with fire patrol. Alfreda Leaton of Empire will be stationed at Trail Butte lookout above Allegany, having served at the Blue Ridge lookout last summer.
Young stated that five college women who have been trained in the school of forestry at Oregon State college also will be sent to Coos county this summer to serve as lookouts at various stations. The college women have been used for several years as lookouts but this is the first time they will serve in Coos county.
Memorial Day Services Set
Memorial Cemetery Is Site for Observance
Memorial day services will be observed in Coos Bay Wednesday at an impressive ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. at the Pioneer Memorial Park cemetery, formerly the I.O.O.F. cemetery.
Flag raising will be under the auspices of the Disabled War Veterans with Robert Biasca and Virgil Hazel in charge, followed by dedication of the flag with E.A. Curran, commander of the Disabled American War Veterans, presenting the flag to Mayor E.E. Fitzwalter.
House Survey Started Here
A survey of dwelling units in Coos Bay and North Bend was undertaken today by the bureau of the census, department of commerce, at the request of the National Housing agency.
According to Miss Sandness, who will supervise the survey, it will determine the proportions of occupied and unoccupied dwellings in these cities; the percentage of available rental vacancies; their condition, number of rooms, and monthly rentals; and other information needed by the National Housing agency, such as the number of rooms offered for rent in occupied dwellings, extent of overcrowding, and the effectiveness of space utilization.
50 YEARS — May 28, 1970
Coos Department Heads To Meet, Discuss Space Needs in Bay Area
Voter rejection Tuesday of two county construction measures was termed unfortunate by two county officials Thursday who called the defeat “something the county will have to live with.”
Responding to the Coos Bay annex and county jail construction measures, County commissioner William Miller and District Attorney Robert Brasch agreed the need for new and permanent facilities for both were bound to become more critical in the near future.
Miller and Brasch both agreed finding adequate rental space for county offices in the Bay Area would be difficult. Rental space in Coos Bay and North Bend has been looked at several times over the past two or three years, Miller said. He added the costs for extensive remodeling had blunted interest at those various times.
Marshfield High Teacher Receives Fulbright Grant
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Fourth District Congressman John Dellenback today announced that Richard D. Sebesta, 1099 South Fourth St., Coos Bay, a Marshfield High School English teacher, has been chosen to participate in the International Educational and Cultural Exchange Program administered by the Department of State.
Sebesta won the Fulbright Academic Grant to work at Hedington County Secondary School in Hedington, Oxford, England.
The award is made under the Mutual Educational and Cultural Act of 1961 known as the Fulbright-Hays Act, Grants are made annually to U.S. citizens to go abroad and to foreign nationals to come to the U.S., Dellenback said.
15 YEARS — May 28, 2005
Housing authority residents protest smoking ban proposal
By Carl Mickelson, Staff Writer
Disabled residents and people of low income turned out in large numbers Wednesday to voice opposition to a North Bend City and Coos/Curry County housing authorities' proposal to ban smoking inside the residences they own and manage.
The proposed ban drew sharp criticism, and probing questions from residents and many of the agencies that work with the poor and disabled.
"I know I shouldn't be smoking - it's stupid. I know that. But that is my decision - or should be," said Freddie Langston, 46, a resident of Woodland Apartments Preservation in Empire.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield HS courtesy of Coos Bay Schools and on The World newspaper website www.theworldlink.com.
