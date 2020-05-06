100 YEARS — May 6, 1920
THINK “BLUEBIRD” VISTED COOS BAY
Some Believe Watson is Man Who Was Here
Looked Over Real Estate in This Locality — Picture Leads to the Belief
There is a belief on the part of several Coos Bay people that Watson, confessed murderer and bigamist, who has gained great publicity because of his modern Bluebeard acts, and who pleaded guilty today at Los Angeles, visited Coos Bay about four months ago.
Several think that a man who came here under another name and looked at real estate and said he wanted to buy a stock ranch is the same man. He was shown about the country quite a good deal. A Spokane newspaper prints a picture of Watson. Parties at the house the visitor stayed noticed the similarity. Without any name attached, the picture was shown to a local real estate dealer who said at once that it was the man who was here to buy. The matter is being traced down.
COAST GUARD HAS FINE BOAT NOW
New Engine Has Been Installed in Craft
Power Boat Since Repaired Has Great Speed and Can Weather Rough Water
The big power boat of the Coos Bay Coast Guard crew which has been undergoing repairs has been finished and delivered to the crew. A new engine has been installed and the boat is in fine shape.
The engine is a powerful four cylinder machine and carries the boat with great speed and has sufficient power to take the boat through rough waters under practically any circumstances. The crew will now be better equipped than ever to give aid to any vessels in distress.
50 YEARS — May 6, 1970
Upward Trend in SWO Jobs
Southwestern Oregon employment showed an upward trend in April, Edward J. Konka, manager of the Oregon State Department of Employment office in Coos Bay, said today.
Konka said the rise was slight; caused “almost entirely because of an increase in the construction trades sector.”
Employment went up in grocery stores, but softened in department stores and related businesses, Konka said.
Youth said ‘Very Good’
Powers — Clifford Shaffer, Powers sixth grader, is in “very good condition” today at Coquille Valley Hospital, according to hospital spokesman. The youth suffered a broken leg in a school bus mishap Monday evening.
School authorities report that the bus was returning home from a track meet in Coquille when oncoming traffic forced it onto the shoulder of Powers secondary highway near Broadbent. It rolled off the highway onto its top, but young Shaffer was the only casualty. Other students were bruised and shaken, they said. About 17 others were on the bus.
15 YEARS — May 6, 2005
CB school budget adds up to less
By Carl Mickelson, Staff Writer
Somehow, some way over the course of the next three to four weeks, the 14 members of the Coos Bay School District Budget Committee need to agree to about $1.45 million in cuts in order to balance next year's school budget.
On Wednesday, at the first Budget Committee meeting, School Superintendent Dr. Karen Fischer Gray unveiled her recommendations to balance the budget.
While the final state K-12 funding amounts are still being haggled over in the Legislature's Ways and Means Committee, Fischer Gray said she based her proposal on a budget of $5.25 billion distributed to Oregon schools between 2005-07 - an amount, she said, backed by Gov. Ted Kulongoski in March.
Museum to receive donation of Prefontaine photographs
At 1 p.m. Saturday, Geoff and Rose Parks of Salem will donate three photographs taken by Parks of Steve Prefontaine as he was competing in his last race in Eugene on May 29, 1975, to the Prefontaine Memorial Gallery at Coos Art Museum in Coos Bay.
In the fall of 2004, Rose Parks was at her dentist's office in Salem and read an article about the Prefontaine Memorial Gallery at the CAM. The article, written by Larry Bacon and published in the September/October 2004 issue of Oregon Coast Magazine, described in detail the peaceful room full of awards, citations and photographs of the Coos Bay native and his short, but phenomenal career as one of the world's best distance runners.
Parks tore the article out of the magazine, showed it to her husband and said, "You need to give this museum some of your images!"
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield HS courtesy of Coos Bay Schools and on The World newspaper website www.theworldlink.com.
