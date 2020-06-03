100 YEARS — June 3, 1920
Auto Dealers Discuss Gasoline
No Provisions Made For Using Private Cars
Will Ask that an Embargo be Placed on Foreign Shipments — Wire Portland Meeting
Last evening in the Chamber of Commerce rooms the auto dealers of Marshfield held a meeting to discuss the situation in regards to the gasoline shortage. The 10,000 gallons of gasoline additional that is being shipped to Marshfield by the Standard Oil makes a total of 26,000 gallons for this section during the month of June.
That, Mr. Todd, of the Standard Oil Company here, claims, is ample to take care of the commercial needs and industries will not be crippled. However it does not relieve the touring car situation and no provision has been made for them.
50 YEARS — June 3, 1970
Coos-Curry Police Study Announced
A comprehensive law enforcement study for Coos and Curry counties was announced Tuesday at a noon meeting of the two-county Law Enforcement Council.
Plans for the study were outline by Frank Freeman, Coos-Curry Council of Government director. Appointed to make the study was George Lavios, CCC-OG planner.
Coos Bay Police Chief Rollie Pean agreed with the need for the study. Pean, co-chairman of the Law Enforcement Council, emphasized the urgent need to understand the type of overall law enforcement program the two-county area requires.
Benefit Dance to Help Boy
By Dawn Peseau, Staff Writer
Skipper, 4, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Barrone of Reedsport, is the subject of a determined effort on the part of friends, neighbors and townspeople to overcome and defeat the tragic handicaps of cerebral palsy. Volunteers enlisted by the boy’s mother have signed up for the duration in a program of exercise and manipulation in the hope that unused and undeveloped motor control centers of a damaged brain will be stimulated to normal functioning.
Four time each day, with regularity and precision, volunteer hands manipulate helpless limbs in a series of exercises which are developed into a program. The method is called “patterning.” The objective, as explained by Mrs. Barrone, is to encourage unused brain cells to take over the function of motor control which failed to develop at Skipper’s birth.
15 YEARS — June 3, 2005
County inmate tries to hang himself
By Carl Mickelson, Staff Writer
A Coquille man attempted suicide by hanging himself May 22 while serving out his sentence in the Coos County jail.
According to Coos County Sheriff's Office jail manager, Lt. Brent Cook, Deputy Dan Mackey went into the cell of John Steven Weir, 47, around 11:40 a.m. and found Weir suffocating from a rope-like contrivance fashioned from a shower towel and laundry sack.
"It was during the lunch period," Cook said. "The deputy went to serve him his meal in his cell. He was in his bunk, unconscious. His face was red and he didn't appear to be breathing."
Chip truck overturns
A chip truck overturned on state Highway 42 five miles west of Remote Thursday afternoon, delaying traffic for several hours.
According to a press release for the Oregon Department of Transportation, at approximately 3:54 p.m., a work crew responded to the scene to clean up the accident. The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the accident. The truck blocked the westbound lane of traffic, while the eastbound lane remained open. ODOT flaggers guided traffic around the accident scene.
According to an Oregon State Police press release, the driver of the vehicle, Daniel B. Jordan, 41, of Coos Bay, was cited for violation of basic rule.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield HS courtesy of Coos Bay Schools and on The World newspaper website www.theworldlink.com.
