100 YEARS — June 4, 1920
Coos County Work Will Be Finished
Tom T. Bennett Tells of State Highway Work
Returns from Attending Meeting of the Commission — Work Being Curtailed
Work started in Coos county will be finished by the state highway commission, according to Tom T. Bennett, who has returned home after attending the meeting of the commission as a representative from Coos county.
Tells of Meeting
Mr. Bennett says the members of the commission, considering the high cost of building material and the low price of bonds in the state of Oregon, are cutting and curtailing all expenses and are accepting no new work except that, that is essential or which was ordered before the meeting.
Bandon Cow is Head in State
Produced The Most Butter Fat During April
Mable, Owned by Joe Nulf, Gave Owver 105.16 Pounds of Fat in Thirty Days
(Special to The Times) CORVALLIS, June 4 — That the Oregon Cow Testing association is operating on a large scale is shown by the April resort which indicates that 3,782 cows were tested, 7 cows were sold for beef, and 2 pure bred bulls were purchased by the association, and 12 separators were tested.
Milk production averaged 674.5 pounds, and butter 33.17 pounds. The highest cow in the state for fat production was “Mable,” a grade Jersey, owned by Joe Nulf of Bandon, with 11.1 pounds of milk, producing 105.18 pounds of fat. The highest cow in the state for milk production was “Shortly” who gave 2,100 pounds of milk, averaging 54.6 pounds fate. This cow is owned by A. O. Jackson of the Nestucca association.
75 YEARS — June 4, 1945
Hike in Taxes Here Probable
Citizens of Coos Bay, beginning to study proposed 1945-1946 tax budgets, were awakening today to a probable minimum 35 percent increase in taxes on real property here in the next 12 months’ period.
Only chance to avert or reduce a millage jump from the 50.1 level prevailing the last two years, to a minimum of 67 mills in 1945-1946, will be available during the month when school district, city, port district, county and water district budgets come before public meetings for discussion.
Big BonDance At Coquille
Something new in war bond sales promotion will be introduced to Coos county Friday night when a gala BonDance will be held in the Coquille community building.
Featuring a “battle of bands” with five dance orchestras providing rhythms from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., the BonDance will be free to all persons who have purchased their 7th war loan bonds by Friday.
The affair is arranged by the county special events committee of the war saving staff through the cooperation of the southwestern Oregon musicians unions. The musicians are contributing their talent for the benefit of 7th war loan bond sales.
50 YEARS — June 4, 1970
Slowing Trend in SWO Jobs
A note of “cautious optimism” underlies definite slowing up of the Southwestern economy, according to a report released today by the Coos Bay branch of the Oregon Employment office.
Manager Edward Konka said there is some optimism should the building market start sooner than is generally anticipated
Otherwise, he said, “The South Coast area business sector reflects an economy that is definitely in the process of slowing. Almost without exception, reports for the month of May indicated a slight downturn from a year ago.”
Who Has Authority?
Judge to Hear Case in Coos Juvenile Dispute
COQUILLE — A Lane County Circuit Court Judge will hear arguments here Monday in a long-standing dispute between the Coos Circuit and board of county commissioners over final authority in fixing county juvenile department budgets.
Lane County Circuit Judge Douglas Spencer will hear arguments which center on the interpretation of an Oregon law setting final authority over juvenile department budgets.
The dispute erupted last year when a court order directing the board of commissioners to grant budget requests as submitted was filed by the circuit court. The order, which arose when commissioners pared down requested salary increases, threatened to hold the commissioners in contempt of court if the salaries were not granted.
Girl Said Attacked In Coos
Coos County Juvenile Department today is investigating the alleged assault and battery of a 16-year-old Eastside girl Tuesday by two other girls at Georgia-Pacific Corp. reservoir on Olive Barber Road.
The victim, according to a deputy sheriff’s report, claims she and two friends went to the reservoir to swim about noon when the two accused girls came to the site and one attacked her. She told the deputy she jumped in the water and both jumped in after her. The investigation report said the girl’s swimsuit was cut from her while they were in the water and the two alleged attackers departed with three other juveniles who had accompanied them to the site.
Conflicting statements by witnesses of the incident are being reviewed and an investigation is being pursued by the juvenile department. The juveniles involved said they went to the reservoir during their lunch hour, according to Larry Doman, juvenile director.
15 YEARS — June 4, 2005
MP school chief cited on animal neglect
By Carl Mickelson, Staff Writer
The superintendent of the Myrtle Point School District has been cited by the Coos County Animal Control Department with eight counts of second-degree animal neglect - a class B misdemeanor.
Robert Smith is scheduled to appear before a Coos County Circuit judge at 9 a.m. on June 15.
The citation was issued in mid-May by Coos County Animal Control Officer Bill Sellers, who referred all questions to the Coos County District Attorney's office.
Brick campaign is continuing in CB
The Coos Bay Firefighters Memorial Committee is starting its "Buy-A-Brick" fund-raising and donation campaign.
The bricks will be used in the construction of a memorial honoring Coos Bay Fire Department Capt. Randy Carpenter and firefighters Chuck Hanners and Jeff Common who died in the line of duty while battling a fire at a truck and auto parts store on Nov. 25, 2002.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield HS courtesy of Coos Bay Schools and on The World newspaper website www.theworldlink.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In