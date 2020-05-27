100 YEARS — May 27, 1920
Damage Suit On Creamery Fire
L.A. Blanc Files Action Against Rogers Boat
Claims Over $19,000 Damages for Loss Sustained in Conflagration Last Year
Sheriff W. W. Gage was here today to serve notice of a suit for about $19,000 damages which L.A. Blanc claims from S.C. Rogers, Herbert Rogers and the Coos River Transportation Co. for losses he alleges he sustained in the burning of the Coos River Creamery.
In his petition, Mr. Blanc alleges that the fire orginiated from a spark from the river boat which Rogers operated.
Rogers denied this claim.
A.K. Peck is attorney for Blanc. The case may be tried at the June term of court.
50 YEARS — May 27, 1970
Zarbano Wins Coos Demo Sheriff Vote
Moffitt, Miller Win County Board Races
North Bend Police Chief Tony Zarbano won the Democratic nomination Tuesday for Coos County sheriff, defeating incumbent Charles Strawn.
Strawn’s defeat marks an end of 16 years in the county sheriff seat. He will serve out his current term until January.
Zarbano will face Republican winner Dick Giorgis in the November general election.
Bay Annex Proposal Defeated
COQUILLE — Proposals for a Coos Bay annex and a new county jail were soundly defeated Tuesday by Coos County voters.
The annex measure went down to defeat, 11,308 to 4,276. The county jail measure was downed by voters, 9,380 to 5,869.
Both measures were placed on the ballot by the county board of commissioners which sought the consent of the voters to proceed with steps for each.
15 YEARS — May 27, 2005
‘Restore America’ for history month
Bay Area residents will join thousands of individuals around the country as part of a nationwide celebration of National Historical Preservation Month during May.
"Restore America: Communities at a Crossroads" is the theme for the celebration, which is sponsored annually by the National Trust of Historic Preservation.
As part of the month-long celebration, citizens nationwide will celebrate with alumni reunions, career days, pageants, workshops, clean-up days, rallies, re-enactments and home and garden tours.
Residents plan next South Slough move
By Dan Schreiber, Staff Writer
In the battle over a Coos County decision to make way for development, opponents said they are about to make their next move.
Charleston residents are preparing to send a draft to the state's Land Use Board of Appeals regarding a decision made by the Coos County Board of Commissioners in April to rezone Indian Point, a 184-acre tract of forestland near the fishing town.
The new zoning of urban residential-2 on the former logging land allows for high-density residential and urban-style commercial facilities, including recreational planned-unit developments.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield HS courtesy of Coos Bay Schools and on The World newspaper website www.theworldlink.com.
