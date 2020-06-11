100 YEARS — June 11, 1920
Graduation of Class Tonight
Annual Commencement Exercises At High School
The annual commencement exercises of the senior class of the Marshfield high school will be held at the high school building this evening at 8’o clock.
The address to the graduates will be made by Rev. H.C. Kephart. It is expected that the exercises will be largely attended by relatives and friends of the graduates.
Ed Wilson Freed By Grand Jury
Not A True Bill Returned And He Is Released
Five Other Indictments Brought In and Court Takes a Recess Until Next Monday
Ed Wilson of North Bend was exonerated by the grand jury in connection with the girl of North Bend who went away from her home. The girl went to Wilson’s house and his arrest followed. He state that she came there for shelter. The grand jury after an investigation returned not a true bill and Wilson was released.
Five True Bills
The grand jury returned an indictment against J.H. Windon of Bandon who is charged with living with a woman to whom he is not married.
Four other indictments were returned but they are not made public as the persons indicted have not been arrested.
75 YEARS — June 11, 1945
Strike Vote Is Slated by Local Union
Increase Awarded by WLB in June of 1944 Unpaid, Claim
Chauffeurs, teamsters, warehousemen and helpers local union No. 689 will meet at 8 p.m., tonight in the Coos Bay labor temple to vote on the proposition of striking for a wage increase of five and one-half cents per hour that was awarded to the union by the War Labor Board, Jun 1, 1944, and which, according to union officials, never has been paid by employers in Coos, Curry and part of Douglas counties, where the local union operates.
The local union was awarded an increase of six cents per hour June 1, 1942, which brought wages to $6.50 per day. Another increase June 1, 1943 boosted wages to $7 per day. And June 1, 1944, another WLB order set the wage at $7.44 per day.
It’s Circus Day in Coos Bay; Crowds Watch Unloading of Colorful Equipage
The circus is here today.
It arrived over the Southern Pacific tracks from Eugene early this morning, was immediately unloaded, and moved to the circus grounds at third and Bennett where the first of the performances was scheduled to start at 3 p.m. The other showing will be at 8 o’clock tonight.
If the crowd at the Southern Pacific depot at arrival time morning is an indication of circus interest in Coos county then the big Russell Brothers Pan-Pacific show is certain to draw sell-out crowds at both of its performances. The early morning turnout wasn’t entirely made up of youngsters, by any means. There was a large delegation of adults on hand, too, and they “ohed” and “ahed” at the animals with every bit as much interest, though perhaps not quite so noisily as the youngsters.
50 YEARS — June 11, 1970
Coos Bay D-9 Budget Vote June 30
Hot Lunch Prices Raised, Summer Program Reinstated Pending Okay
By Jerry Stonebraker, Staff Writer
Coos Bay School District 9 Board of Directors Wednesday night set June 30 as the date for a third vote on the district budget.
The board’s action came at a special meeting which began in Marshfield High School’s auditorium before 300 to 400 persons and after two hours was moved to the superintendent’s office.
Directors agreed to:
- Increase the cost of school hot lunches.
- Increase the district’s true cash value by two percent.
- Go ahead with the district’s summer academic, musical and recreational program pending passage of the budget.
Superintendent John Crowley said the hike of five cents for hot lunches would add about $30,000 yearly revenue to the budget and drop the tax rate for property owners by 14 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
15 YEARS — June 11, 2005
Struiksma to pay fine for misdemeanor violation
By Carl Mickelson, Staff Writer
The former North Bend School Superintendent, Michael Struiksma has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor violation for public indecency.
According to an order signed and issued this week by Reedsport Municipal Court Justice of the Peace Stephen Miller, Struiksma was sentenced to pay fines and assessments in the amount of $817.
Struiksma was cited in early May by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office with public indecency after an incident with a 22-year-old man. On the night of April 21, a sheriff's deputy was summoned to restroom facilities near the crabbing docks in Winchester Bay, according to Douglas County public information officer Dwes Hutson. The deputy was given two vehicle license plate numbers recorded by a park employee of two men who exited the restroom.
Farrer receives awards from George Fox
Shaina Farrer, a senior at Marshfield High School, has received the Duke Scholarship Award with a monetary value of $7,000, the Art Scholarship valued at $1,000 and a $4,750 grant, all from George Fox University. Each of these awards is renewable for three additional years. Farrer will major in art with a focus on graphic design.
While attending Marshfield, Farrer has had numerous achievements. She has a 3.92 grade-point average and is the editor-in-chief of the yearbook, April Girl of the Month and vice president of National Honor Society. She also has been named a Distinguished Student and Girl's State Delegate senator, and been awarded Journalism Olympics Honorable Mentions for both page layout and review writing.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield HS courtesy of Coos Bay Schools and on The World newspaper website www.theworldlink.com.
