100 YEARS — May 4, 1920
FALLS FORTY FEET; NOT BADLY HURT
Fred Almgren of North Bend Has a Narrow Escape
Losing His Balance While on Mill Roof Strikes the Ground Below and Breaks His Thumb
Although he fell forty feet from the roof of the Buehner mill, Fred Almgren of North Bend, a painter was not seriously hurt. Almgren was doing some work at the mill when he lost his balance and fell from the roof.
It was fully forty feet to the ground below. Mr. Almgren was badly bruised from the fall but the only broken bone was a fractured thumb and he was not seriously hurt.
He was taken to Mercy hospital where he will stay until he has recovered somewhat from the bruises and shaking up that he got.
NORTH BEND TO HAVE BASEBALL
Meetings Will Be Held To Organize a Local Team
Expect to Secure Tract Between Two Cities and Fit It Up As a Baseball Park for the Season
North Bend baseball fans are preparing to have some games this year. A meeting will be held Thursday evening at 8 o’clock at the North Bend Chamber of Commerce rooms for the purpose of discussing plans for the organization of a local team.
Reedsport has a team and wants to play North Bend and it is expected that there will be other ball teams in the county. It is planned to secure a piece of ground between North Bend and Marshfield for a ball grounds. Henry Buehner has promised to donate some lumber to help the cause and others have offered donations to help make the undertaking a success.
75 YEARS — May 4, 1945
Council Chooses Carrie Larson To Be President
Members of the All-Community council last night elected Mrs. Carrie Larson, president; C.C. Farr, vice-president, and Mrs. P. P. Gray, Jr., secretary-treasurer. The new officers will direct the council’s activities in 1945-46.
Mrs. Albert Powers, retiring president, conducted last night’s well attended session at which several topics of local interest were discussed.
After a thorough discussion of the recommendation of the city planning commission that the present caretaker at the Boy Scout cabin in the city park be replaced, the All-Community council members voted to recommend to the city council that this action be taken immediately.
50 YEARS — May 4, 1970
North Bend
3 Narrowly Miss Death
Three North Bend residents narrowly missed death Sunday afternoon when a neighbor rescued them from a flaming house.
Ronald Gile, 1368 Washington St., is credited with saving the lives of Mr. and Mrs. Bert Walberg and Donna Perkins, a visitor, after a fire broke out in the Walberg basement, according to North Bend Fire Chief Clyde Centers. Walberg is in good condition at Keizer Memorial Hospital, said a hospital spokesman. He suffered superficial burns and smoke inhalation, according to a member of his family.
His wife and Mrs. Perkins were not hospitalized. Mrs. Walberg, who is convalescing, was taken to the home of her sister, Mrs. Loren Sherrill, where she is doing well.
15 YEARS — May 4, 2005
Relay for Life captains plan to meet Thursday
The Coos Bay-North Bend Relay for Life is less than two months away and team captains will hold their next meeting on Thursday night in North Bend.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. and will be held at the Church of Christ, 2761 Broadway Ave.
All team captains, and anyone interested in becoming a team captain or being a member of a team, is encouraged to attend.
Man arrested on CB, Reedsport warrants
A 53-year-old man was arrested this morning on warrants issued in Coos Bay and Reedsport.
According to a Coos Bay Police log, at 4:29 a.m., Springfield Police officers arrested Armando Hinojos Martinez, no address listed, outside a Motel 6 located at 3752 International Court.
Martinez faced Reedsport warrants charging him with not paying court fines for charges of illegally purchasing a weapon, giving false information to police officers, driving without insurance and driving with a suspended license. Coos Bay warrants charged him with missing a court appearance on a schedule 2 drug possession charge.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield HS courtesy of Coos Bay Schools and on The World newspaper website www.theworldlink.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In