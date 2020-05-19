100 YEARS — May 19, 1920
Condemns Action of State Agent
District Attorney Hall Does Not Approve of Methods
Representative of State Board of Pharmacy, Manages to Get a Conviction of Bandon Man
District Attorney Hall condemns the action of a state agent of the Oregon Board of Pharmacy who managed to bring about a prosecution in Bandon by playing a trick which Mr. Hall says he regards as very small to say the least, and not along the standards of real law enforcement.
The agent was at Bandon. He went into Dr. Houston’s drug store at the noon hour while the doctor was out and while Mrs. Houston was tending the store. The man asked to buy some bichloride tablets. He claimed that he had sickness in his family and was in great haste to catch a boat and could not wait.
Mr. Hall says that Mrs. Houston had no idea of violating the law and thought that she was accommodating the man and sold him a small bottle of the drug. It comes under the list of poisons and according to the strict letter of the law must be sold only by registered pharmacists. Mrs. Houston required the purchaser to register on the book as the law specifies.
75 YEARS — May 19, 1945
Circulators Invited to Coos
The City of Coos Bay will extend an invitation to the Pacific Northwest Circulation Managers association, in its annual conference at Portland this week, to hold its 1946 conclave at Coos Bay, Mayor E.E. Fitzwalter said today.
William J. Hunt, circulation manager of the Coos Bay Times, is at the Portland session with letters of invitation from the mayor, City Manager Harry McCrea, O.J. Horne president of the Coos Bay Chamber of Commerce, and Sheldon Sackett, publisher of the Coos Bay Times.
Stage Fish Fry
The Coos Bay Chamber of Commerce has arranged to impress the manager further with the sincerity of the city’s invitation by staging a fish fry tomorrow afternoon at the Multnomah hotel.
Coos Bay Women Talk of Health At Powers Meet
Mrs. W.G. Barrow, executive board member, and Mrs. C.W. Endicott, county education chairman, of the Coos County Public Health association, made a trip to Powers Friday to meet with members of the PTA and other Powers residents, to speak on the health association program for the coming year.
Mrs. Barrow spoke on the tuberculosis program and reported that the mobile unit of the Oregon Tuberculosis association will visit Coos county this fall. Anyone interested may obtain a chest X-ray at the mobile unit to ascertain whether or not he has any active chest trouble. It is hope of the association that every man, woman and child in the county will be X-rayed, free of charge.
50 YEARS — May 19, 1970
Coos Bay Budget
City To Evict Coos Offices
Coos Bay Budge Committee Monday night approved proposed 1970-71 budget that reflects a 6 cent decrease in the tax rate per $1,000 true case value (TCV) while at the same time evicting Coos County offices from the main floor.
General fund requirement total $934,560, up from $812,590 in the current budget. Taxes to be levied are estimated at $587,370, of which $354,971 are inside the 6 per cent limitation and $232,399 are not subject to the limitation since they cover bonded indebtedness and street improvements previously approved by the voters.
Tax rate per $1,000 TCV is estimated to be $6.32, down from the present figure of $6.38.
For First Four Months
CB Crime Report Told
Major offenses in Coos Bay rose slightly during the first four months of this year, according to the monthly report from Chief of Police Rollie Pean.
A total of 273 offenses for the first four months is an increase of 5 cases, up from 268 last year during the same period.
For the month of April, 50 major offense were investigated by the Coos Bay police, including 6 burglaries, 43 larcenies and 1 auto theft.
15 YEARS — May 19, 2005
Charleston ponders firefight contract
By Dan Schreiber, Staff Writer
CHARLESTON - Contracting with the Coos Forest Patrol for the upcoming wildfire season was discussed by the Charleston Rural Fire Protection District's Board of Directors at its regular meeting on Wednesday. Committing the manpower and equipment to the patrol could generate badly needed funds for the district, according to Chief Mick Sneddon.
He said it's a move that will make future upgrades feasible.
"This would be a good way to gather some revenue for the next truck," Sneddon said, adding the Coos Forest Protection Association contracts other local fire departments in North Bend and Bandon.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield HS courtesy of Coos Bay Schools and on The World newspaper website www.theworldlink.com.
