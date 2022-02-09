The Omicron variant did exactly what was expected, leaving a record number of cases in its wake in January.
Coos Health and Wellness confirmed 3,147 COVID cases were confirmed in Coos County in January, easily eclipsing the old record of 1,190 last September. But despite the massive amount of cases, the county only reported six deaths, the lowest month in over a year.
As of Thursday, there have been 9,718 COVID cases in Coos County since the pandemic began two years ago. There are 1,254 active cases and 16 people in the hospital. Two new deaths were reported in the last week, pushing the total since the pandemic began to 132.
While the weekly numbers seem high, it is a slight decrease from the previous three weeks. But Dr. Eric Gleason said that is likely due to something other than Omicron waning.
“I think the numbers going down is probably due to at-home testing rather than the prevalence of COVID,” Gleason said. “It looks better than it probably is.”
Gleason said when looking at how other areas fared with Omicron, the peak of the virus is expected in the next week or two, at which point cases should fall quickly. Where they will plateau at, though, is not known.
“Ideally, we’re going to start seeing some relief naturally,” he said. “So that’s a good sign. Hospitalization relative to cases are lower. Deaths, relative to cases, are lower.”
With the increase in at-home testing, Coos Health and Wellness urged those who test positive to report their test results to the state, but even if that isn’t done, they emphasized it is important to let those you have been close to know.
“We’re grateful that they’re testing, we’re grateful that they’re staying home, but we just want the public to know the numbers we have might not be accurate,” said Becky Fairhurst, RN and COVID lead for Coos Health and Wellness.
“If you test positive at home, quarantine and contact those you have been around in the previous 48 hours, especially in situations without masks,” Gleason added.
While there has been many reports recently about masks not working against Omicron, Gleason disagreed.
“They have been effective since the beginning,” he said. “The effectiveness has a lot to do with how they fit and what material they’re made of. Masking makes sense. We’ve seen it in a number of cases, where we’ve seen a positive case and those around them were wearing masks and didn’t get it.”
Gleason emphasized that Omicron is different than the earlier variants, and the symptoms often present as something minor such as a cold, flu or allergies. As a result, he said if you get sick, even if it’s minor, stay at home.
“Any symptoms where you think you could have a cold or the flu, it could very well be COVID,” he said. “We just need to be mindful. The people we’re around, we need to notify them. What if they were around their grandma yesterday. We need to protect each other.”
While the COVID vaccine has not been as effective in stopping people from getting Omicron, Gleason said it still does a good job at protecting those who get the virus.
“The people that are fully vaccinated are going to to suffer less severe illnesses and death,” he said. “Vaccines are going to help us get through this.”
Through Thursday, 71.4% of adults and 62.1% of all county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
