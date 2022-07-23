Fiddlers

The Oregon Old Time Fiddlers will host three days of music and fun at the Fiddle at the Beach Campout in Winchester Bay.

 Contributed photos

The Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers invite the community to join their Winchester Bay “Fiddle at the Beach” Campout. The event will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, August 18, and conclude Sunday morning, August 21.  The festivities will be held at the Winchester Bay Community Center located at 635 Broadway in Winchester Bay. 

Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be filled with open jams all day long. An evening stage show will begin each evening at 6 p.m. Friday will be Contest Night with this year’s theme of “Favorite Old Time Song.” Performers often wear costumes adding humor to their chosen song. The festivities will conclude Sunday morning with a Gospel Show which begins at 9 a.m. until all musicians have played their song, typically around 11 a.m.

