Do you want to listen to lots of live Oldtime Music and Fiddling? Well, come to Winchester Bay and join the Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers as we host our 15th Annual “Fiddle at the Beach”event.
The gathering begins on Thursday, August 17, and concludes on Sunday, August 20. The festivities will be held at the Winchester Bay Community Center located at 635 Broadway in Winchester Bay. Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be filled with open jams all day long. So feel free to bring your acoustic stringed instrument and join the music! An evening stage show will begin each evening at 6 p.m.
Friday will be Contest Night with this year's theme of “Sea to Shining Sea-Across America.” Performers often wear costumes adding humor and frivolity to their chosen song. The festivities will conclude Sunday morning with our Gospel Show which begins at 9 a.m. and concludes once all signed up musicians have played their song, typically around 11.
This event is hosted by District 5 which is the Southern/Central Coastal region of the Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers. This is their biggest event of the year, and musicians from all the different districts in Oregon attend, so there is always a wide variety of tunes, instruments and skill levels.
Admission is free! Cookies and coffee provided. They are happy to be playing “live” music once again and hope you will join in the efforts to keep “Oldtime” Music and Fiddling alive and well.
The Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers Association is a non-profit 501C organization which was founded in 1964 with the sole purpose of “preserving, promoting and perpetuating old-time music and old-time fiddling”. If you enjoy “Old Time” music please join us at this very fun, musical event. For more information call Dawn at 541-347-4561 or Mapril at 541-572-5532.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In