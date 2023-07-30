Do you want to listen to lots of live Oldtime Music and Fiddling? Well, come to Winchester Bay and join the Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers as we host our 15th Annual “Fiddle at the Beach”event.

The gathering begins on Thursday, August 17, and concludes on Sunday, August 20. The festivities will be held at the Winchester Bay Community Center located at 635 Broadway in Winchester Bay. Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be filled with open jams all day long.  So feel free to bring your acoustic stringed instrument and join the music! An evening stage show will begin each evening at 6 p.m.  

