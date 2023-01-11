Fiddlers

The Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers will return to the stage on Winchester Bay on January 21. Musicians and those who love fiddling are welcome to attend.

 Contributed photo

The Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers invite the community to join them January 21,  as they once again take to the stage at the Winchester Bay Community Center. The center is located at 635 Broadway in Winchester Bay.  

They will open the stage show with a fiddle jamboree which begins at 1 p.m. Various artists will follow, and will play a variety of Old Time Tunes until 3. Cookies and Coffee provided.They sometimes have a circle jam from 3-4 following the stage show if the musicians and audience need more music. Admission is free.



