COOS BAY — Bridge Street Commercial, LLC is hard at work doing construction on the old Marshfield City Hall and fire station building.
The construction includes the repair and replacement of windows with materials and designs fitting with the building’s original look. All the doors will be restored with wood covering entrances and exits being removed, rehabilitated and rebuilt. The entrance built by the Lions in the 1960s will also be cleaned, painted and the steps resurfaced. Awnings, signs, doors and windows will also be replaced to match the specifications of the 1920s.
The current metal window frames will also be removed, and the 12 foot bay doors from the fire station will be put back in on Fourth Street.
“It’ll be a little different, but they’ll be period oriented and look appropriate for what the building once was,” said Michael Covalt, CEO of BSC.
The City of Coos Bay is also doing sidewalk improvements near the building. Covalt said they would be expanding the walkway from two feet to about 8 feet.
Covalt also said they’re looking into operating the building with a cooperative mentality. There will be office spaces available for lease and a small retail space. They also plan to reopen the existing coffee shop with “some modifications from what it currently was.” Further down the road, BSC hopes to reopen the upstairs bar.
They also plan to revitalize areas for public display, like the old jail.
“By the time it’s all said and done, we really hope to have the kind of building that is welcoming to the public,” said Covalt. “We don’t want it shut off where it’s only office people … we want public traffic coming through.”
Timetables of the project are somewhat in question due to the current health crisis. Covalt said there have been delays, but that they are looking to have the initial phases of renovation done by July and possibly have businesses start moving in by mid May, if things go well with the coronavirus.
“In reality, we actually are ahead of schedule,” he said. “Originally we had hoped that we would be completed with the core exterior and initial interior renovations by the end of August.”
Reopening the building will also be done in phases. There are areas that won’t be opened to the public at the same time as others, such as the upstairs bar. Covalt said they would be opening those areas up further down the road.
He added that people around the community have been interested in the project and are excited to see the renovations completed. He said the old City Hall is something people want to see brought back to life and he hope’s they provide something everyone enjoys.
