Aug. 14 event drew big crowd, but few face coverings, no social distancing
PORTLAND — The Oregon Liquor Control Commission on Thursday, Aug. 20, issued an Order of Immediate License Suspension to the licensee of Coos Bay Speedway Enterprises in Coos County for allegedly violating public health social distancing and face covering requirements. The business, which holds a Limited On-Premises sales license is not allowed to sell any alcoholic beverages.
On Friday, Aug. 14, the operators of the Coos Bay Speedway staged an event with a crowd OLCC compliance staff estimated to be attended by 1,000 or more people. Under Oregon’s Phase 2 Reopening Guidance counties venue and event operators are required to limit outdoor gatherings to 250 people. Coos County currently is in Phase 2.
OLCC inspectors also reportedly saw that there was an absence of social distancing between spectators, and that few of the race track staff or patrons were wearing face coverings, including people serving alcohol.
The licensee of record is Coos Bay Speedway Enterprises: Drake Nelson, managing member, and Kimberly Nelson, member.
The licensee was cited for not following OHA’s Statewide Mask, Face Shield and Face Covering Guidance when it failed to require its patrons to wear face coverings at the premises, and staff were not wearing face coverings where at least six feet of distance between individuals could not be maintained and when interacting with the public.
The OLCC investigation is continuing and the licensee is entitled to exercise their administrative hearing rights to challenge the OLCC’s actions.
