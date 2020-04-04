COOS BAY — Since mid-March, the Oregon Liquor Control Commission has allowed retailers to choose not to accept empty beverage containers for redemption.
This change in the Oregon Bottle Bill is expected to last through at least April 30. The OLCC said it’s made these temporary changes to the Oregon Bottle Bill because of continuing pandemic-related staffing concerns for grocers and supermarkets.
The temporary suspension was set to expire March 31, but the OLCC has extended it through the end of April as available staffing concerns continue, and because grocers and supermarkets are facing a lack of cleaning supplies and requirements to meet social distancing directives at their redemption areas.
Many retailers have stopped accepting bottles and cans for redemption, but it is important to note that it is not mandated that they stop. The choice of whether or not a retailer wants to accept cans and bottles is the retailer’s choice.
Bottle Drop Redemption Centers, operated by the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative will remain open. However, OLCC suggests that communities that do not have Bottle Drop Redemption Centers safely store bottles and cans until services become available again.
Members of the homeless community often rely on bottle deposits to earn money for small purchases.
“A lot of our homeless do make a little bit here and there on cans and bottles,” Tara Johnson of the Nancy Devereux Center said.
Johnson said she hasn’t seen a huge impact on the community so far, but there are some folks who are living out of their cars that use money for cans and bottles as gas money.
“People who are living in their cars are able to come to the Devereux Center during the day, and then park somewhere else at night because we don’t allow overnight parking. If they don’t have fuel they won’t be able to move, but even more importantly they won’t be able to let their vehicles run off and on to stay warm,” Johnson said.
Johnson said that because many homeless folks collect bottles they find, not having access to these services could increase pollution in the area.
“If they go out and collect cans and bottles from the side of the road, they’ve earned that money. I think the repercussions in a few weeks are going to be pretty great … I think it could create a trash problem. I wish people wouldn’t throw them out their windows ever, but at least when there was that motivation to pick it up,” Johnson said.
The Devereux Center has for a long time accepted cans and bottles, that it takes back to help pay for things people utilizing the center need.
"We’re going to continue to collect bottles and cans, with the hopes that sometime soon we’ll be able to cash them in. We use those funds for things like if someone gets a job at the fishery and needs a pair of rubber boots, then we use our can and bottle fund to get them some boots. Or is someone need money for fuel to get to a job interview. Right now that fund is diminishing really quickly,” Johnson said.
