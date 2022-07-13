The Oregon Institute for Marine Biology in Charleston will hast Dr. James Carlton from Wilton College for a talk about "The Age of Invasions Meets the Age of Plastics: How Tsunamis, Storms, Megarafting, Coastal Development, and Climate Change May All be Related.”
The public is invited to hear Carlton speak about his research on tsunami debris and rafting of invasive species on Wednesday, July 13, at 7 p.m. His talk will be held in the OIMB Boathouse Auditorium at the end of Boat Basin Road. Please park at OIMB or along Boat Basin Road and walk past the Coast Guard housing to the OIMB boathouse auditorium.
Carlton is a professor emeritus of marine sciences at Williams College (MA) and director emeritus of the Williams College-Mystic Seaport Ocean & Coastal Studies Program. His research focuses on the environmental history of coastal marine ecosystems, including invasions of non-native species.
Carlton is the only scientist to receive the Interagency Recognition Award from the U.S. federal government for his national and international work to reduce the impacts of exotic species invasions in the sea, among many other awards. His seminar will address the Great Japan earthquake and tsunami of March 2011 which ejected into the Pacific Ocean millions of rafting objects which carried 100s of living Japanese species to North America and Hawaii. Remarkably the tsunami debris field with living species from Japan continued to arrive in 2021-2022. This event provided a unique opportunity to study transoceanic rafting of coastal species and an unexpected window into the discovery of a neopelagic community.
