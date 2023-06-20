Former Oregon Representative Caddy McKeown taking a turn at the helm, under the watchful eye of OIMB captain Bradd Beckett. The Oregon Legislature appropriated a half million dollars toward the construction.
The University of Oregon's Institute of Marine Biology in Charleston is a world-class research and teaching institution. Now, the marine biology institute has a brand-new world-class marine vessel to help them carry out their research.
After nearly 5-years of fundraising, design and construction, the new 48-foot aluminum vessel will be used by marine biologists and their students for teaching and research over the Oregon continental shelf.
On Saturday, June 10, the University of Oregon's Institute of Marine Biology celebrated the completion of their new research vessel, R/V Megalopa, with a gala christening party and seafood lunch at their Charleston campus.
More than 150 people attended the "Launch and Lunch" celebration, including county officials, local citizens, volunteer docents from the marine life center, University of Oregon officials and faculty, administrators and scientists, and marine biology students.
“It’s a big deal for us. This is something that many people have worked together on for years to make it happen,” said Craig M. Young, professor at University of Oregon and director of the Oregon Institute of Marine Biology
“The reason for having an event was to thank all of those people for their support and show them what they invested in, and also to get the community excited about it,” he said.
The project was funded by private donations, a large appropriation from the Oregon legislature, a major contribution from the University of Oregon, and economic development funds from Coos County. The ship was designed and fabricated by Tarheel Aluminum in Charleston, where it contributed substantially to the local economy.
The new vessel is equipped with state-of-the-art electronics for visualizing the ocean floor, with a Seakeeper gyroscope that will reduce the rolling of the ship (and therefore seasickness), a large winch with 5000 feet of cable for collecting specimens from the sea floor, and a second winch with nearly 2000 feet of electrical and fiber-optic cable for powering and communicating with OIMB's remotely operated undersea vehicle.
Before the arrival of the R/V Megalopa, the institute was using a vessel built in 1973. The new vessel will allow the institute to greatly expand their scope of work.
“We used to collect animals down to about 200 feet below the surface. Now we will be able to collect them down to 3000 feet. That’s because we have larger winches with more cable, and the ship has greater stability. There are many things about this boat that give us greater range and capability,” Young said.
It will also allow the OIMB to accommodate their growing marine biology program.
“Our marine biology major has grown enormously over the past several years. We now have more than 350 students enrolled in Marine Biology at the University of Oregon," Young said, “and they come here from throughout the U.S. and abroad. .
“We usually have classes with about 30 people and the old boat could only carry about 15 or 16 people at a time and very slowly, not comfortably and with very little space.”
The new research vessel will be used for teaching students while collecting a wide diversity of animals that live off of the Southern Oregon Coast.
“It has better navigational capability, better electronics and the capability to go into much deeper water,” Young said.
“We have an incredible fauna that lives out there with all different kinds of animal life – but you have to get to where they live. This boat gives us much greater capability of doing that,” he said.
