Dr. Dennis Beetham, a benefactor of the vessel, christening the R/V Megalopa with a bottle of champagne. Megalopa is the scientific name for a baby crab.

 Photo courtesy of OIMB

The University of Oregon's Institute of Marine Biology in Charleston is a world-class research and teaching institution. Now, the marine biology institute has a brand-new world-class marine vessel to help them carry out their research.

After nearly 5-years of fundraising, design and construction, the new 48-foot aluminum vessel will be used by marine biologists and their students for teaching and research over the Oregon continental shelf.

Oregon Institute of Marine Biology students and community members assembled on the OIMB dock for the christening ceremony. 
Former Oregon Representative Caddy McKeown taking a turn at the helm, under the watchful eye of OIMB captain Bradd Beckett. The Oregon Legislature appropriated a half million dollars toward the construction. 
