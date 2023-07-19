On July 14 at 4:09 p.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a report of a Side by Side on fire near the Oregon Dunes National Recreational Area (ODNRA) dispersed camp #81.
Deputies Kent and M.R. Smith responded and found a Side by Side on fire that had burned entirely down to the metal roll cage upon arrival.
All occupants had gotten to safety and were not injured.
However, the vehicle was a complete loss.
The driver advised deputies he had been driving the Polaris past Campsite #81 when the Side by Side spontaneously combusted into flames.
The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind those recreating in the ODNRA to carry fire extinguishers and other emergency essentials when operating OHVs.
