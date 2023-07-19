the Oregon Dunes
Coos County Sheriff’s Office

On July 14 at 4:09 p.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a report of a Side by Side on fire near the Oregon Dunes National Recreational Area (ODNRA) dispersed camp #81.

Deputies Kent and M.R. Smith responded and found a Side by Side on fire that had burned entirely down to the metal roll cage upon arrival.

