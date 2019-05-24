COOS BAY -- Oregon Health and Science University recently released survey statistics regarding opioid reduction efforts in southwestern Oregon.
The survey was designed to evaluate regional opioid harm reduction efforts, demonstrate areas of progress from 2018-2019, identify themes in opioid safety topics, and recognize barriers and opportunities for continued opioid safety work.
It is important to note that 85 percent of respondents involved in the survey were from Coos County. So these statistics most accurately reflect opioid harm reduction in Coos County. However, 15 percent of the 92 respondents to the survey do represent other southwestern Oregon counties.
Half of the respondents are representative of the health care sector, another 21 percent were from different public services, 14 percent were members of the public, eight percent were emergency responders, another eight percent were members of tribes, and the final four percent were from the education sector.
Of the respondents to the survey 73 percent acknowledged that there was more availability of drug takeback programs, a 10 percent increase from the 2018 survey. Forty-six percent of folks surveyed felt that the largest barrier to safe disposal is lack of drug disposal programs. A majority of the respondents believed that increasing availability of drug takeback programs in their region should continue.
Medically assisted treatment was something that 81 percent of respondents felt should be a priority for reducing the number of available opioids. One hundred percent of emergency responders and tribal members involved in the survey felt that a sobering center would provide a path to treatment.
Reducing opioid prescriptions is a clear way to reduce opioids in our communities. One way to do that is for medical providers to promote non-opioid treatments and therapies. However, health care related respondents noted that there are several barriers in this area involved with working toward more non-opioid therapies. Those barriers included Oregon Health Plan being limited in its ability to help with chronic pain, message and acupuncture appointments are sometimes scheduled a year out, providers are leaving the area, and pilot programs have stopped.
Over the past year, knowledge about availability to the overdose reversing drug naloxone went up 24 percent among respondents. Not only knowledge about naloxone increased significantly. There also was a 25 percent increase among respondents from the previous year who felt that they could not only answer questions about naloxone, but also provide resources regarding naloxone.
Overall, respondents to this survey felt that in order to continue local trends in opioid harm reduction, changes in policy regarding opioids need to happen, facilities involved with opioid reduction need to increase. The respondents also felt that local agencies need to address additional barriers like employment and housing.
Regional efforts in southwest counties to reduce opioids include Coos and Curry county interdisciplinary planning teams, a drug disposal coalition, data monitoring, public education, and provider and professional education.