OREGON – The state’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 12, March 27, as the Oregon Health Authority reported another death to the novel coronavirus.
According to the OHA, there are a total of 414 cases in Oregon as of Friday, with 98 new cases reported that morning. There are currently positive cases in 16 counties: Clackamas County has 10; Columbia County has one; Deschutes County has three; Douglas County has one; Jackson County has two; Klamath County has one; Lane County has two; Linn County has two; Marion County has 26; Morrow County has one; Multnomah County has 22; Polk County has four; Umatilla County has one; Washington County has 18; and Yamhill County has four.
Friday’s death was an 82-year-old woman from Marion County with an underlying condition. The OHA reports she tested positive March 20.
The OHA reports new cases every day on their website www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
