The Oregon Hunters Association honored Marcey Fullerton of Coos Bay, Oregon, for her involvement and dedication to OHA’s mission by presenting her with OHA’s Organizational Member of the Year Award.
Marcey is the current president of the Tioga Chapter. She works tirelessly on OHA projects, and keeps the Tioga Chapter involved in a wide range of hunting, fishing, restoration, habitat, youth and adult activities. Over the years she has worked tirelessly to host a fantastic fundraiser, which has continuously sold out 5 to 7 weeks early each year seating 425. She also organizes an annual youth pheasant hunt, youth outdoor skills day, does a weekly outdoor radio show, and volunteers with the local Tioga outdoors education 4H Club. To add to her resume, she taught hunters education classes for over 30 years.
The Tioga Chapter’s 2023 banquet netted $108,195, a record for the chapter and the second-highest all-time net for any chapter in the state.
OHA announced the annual statewide awards at its Chapter Leadership Summit this month at Diamond Lake Resort, and chapters brought back the awards to present to their successful nominees. Chapters and OHA state board members nominate and vote.
“OHA’s annual state-level awards are quite an honor for the recipients, because they were selected from an organization of 10,000 members and 26 active chapters,” said Dungannon. “But it’s a just a small token of appreciation for those who invest so much of themselves for what they believe in and care about.”
OHA volunteers annually tally more than 25,000 hours of service.
OHA is the state’s largest Oregon-based pro-hunting organization, with 10,000 members and 26 chapters statewide. Its mission is, “Protecting Oregon’s wildlife, habitat and hunting heritage.”
