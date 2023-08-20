The Oregon Hunters Association

The Oregon Hunters Association honored Marcey Fullerton of Coos Bay, Oregon, for her involvement and dedication to OHA’s mission by presenting her with OHA’s Organizational Member of the Year Award.

Marcey is the current president of the Tioga Chapter. She works tirelessly on OHA projects, and keeps the Tioga Chapter involved in a wide range of hunting, fishing, restoration, habitat, youth and adult activities. Over the years she has worked tirelessly to host a fantastic fundraiser, which has continuously sold out 5 to 7 weeks early each year seating 425. She also organizes an annual youth pheasant hunt, youth outdoor skills day, does a weekly outdoor radio show, and volunteers with the local Tioga outdoors education 4H Club. To add to her resume, she taught hunters education classes for over 30 years.

