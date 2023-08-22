The Oregon Hunters Association

The Oregon Hunters Association honored Avery Moe and Briley Courtright for their involvement and dedication to OHA’s mission by presenting them with OHA’s Youth Member of the Year Award.

Avery and Briley are cousins that help at all of OHA’s Tioga chapter activities.  From bussing tables at the banquet and selling tickets, to assisting on youth projects, they help willingly while offering big smiles.

