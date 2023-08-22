The Oregon Hunters Association honored Avery Moe and Briley Courtright for their involvement and dedication to OHA’s mission by presenting them with OHA’s Youth Member of the Year Award.
Avery and Briley are cousins that help at all of OHA’s Tioga chapter activities. From bussing tables at the banquet and selling tickets, to assisting on youth projects, they help willingly while offering big smiles.
OHA announced the annual statewide awards at its Chapter Leadership Summit this month at Diamond Lake Resort, and chapters brought back the awards to present to their successful nominees. Chapters and OHA state board members nominate and vote.
“OHA’s annual state-level awards are quite an honor for the recipients, because they were selected from an organization of 10,000 members and 26 active chapters,” said Dungannon. “But it’s a just a small token of appreciation for those who invest so much of themselves for what they believe in and care about.”
OHA volunteers annually tally more than 25,000 hours of service
OHA is the state’s largest Oregon-based pro-hunting organization, with 10,000 members and 26 chapters statewide. Its mission is, “Protecting Oregon’s wildlife, habitat and hunting heritage.”
