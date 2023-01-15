Officials of the Siuslaw National Forest have signed the final decision notice for the comprehensive river management plan (CRMP) and associated environmental assessment (EA) of the Franklin Creek and Wasson Creek Wild and Scenic Rivers.
The final decision, informed by environmental analysis and public input, provides guidelines for the administrative and public use of the rivers. The Coos Bay District of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), responsible for portions of Wasson Creek, will be releasing a separate final decision notice to adopt the interagency CRMP.
“We appreciate all the input and support from the public and partners throughout the planning process,” said acting Central Coast District Ranger Kailey Guerrant. “These Wild and Scenic Rivers are special places, and we now have a plan in place to protect their integrity for generations to come. ”
Wild and Scenic Rivers are designated by Congress; the designation requires land managers to protect free-flowing conditions, water quality, and the outstandingly remarkable values of the rivers. Under the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act, federal agencies must prepare comprehensive river management plans to meet legal and regulatory expectations, including setting management standards, guidelines, visitor capacity determinations, and monitoring protocols.
The Siuslaw National Forest and BLM have been working on an interagency strategy for the management of these wild and scenic rivers since their designation in 2019. Wasson Creek is located on lands managed by Siuslaw National Forest and Coos Bay District. Franklin Creek is exclusively located on lands managed by the Siuslaw.
