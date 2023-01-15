Wasson Creek

A section of free-flowing Wasson Creek, designated by Congress as a Wild and Scenic River for its outstanding scenic, ecological, and recreational values. Credit: USDA Forest Service

Officials of the Siuslaw National Forest have signed the final decision notice for the comprehensive river management plan (CRMP) and associated environmental assessment (EA) of the Franklin Creek and Wasson Creek Wild and Scenic Rivers.

The final decision, informed by environmental analysis and public input, provides guidelines for the administrative and public use of the rivers. The Coos Bay District of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), responsible for portions of Wasson Creek, will be releasing a separate final decision notice to adopt the interagency CRMP.



