COOS BAY — Oregon Department of Transportation will be working on a cabinet at the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Woodland Avenue on Monday.
ODOT will be replacing the pad and cage that was damaged by a vehicle as the result of an accident last month at the intersection. Power that supplies the cabinet, which operates the signals at the intersection of Ocean Blvd and Woodland Avenue, will be shut off. Temporary flagging will be in place.
For more information, contact Coos Bay Public Works and Community Development Department at 541-269-8918.