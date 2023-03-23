ODOT still working to repair damage from January landslide

Oregon’s Department of Transportation (ODOT) is still using a temporary lane made from rock and gravel at the stretch of Highway 101 affected by a January landslide 12 miles south of Port Orford.
The landslide took place on January 9, causing a closure of the highway after a 200-foot section of the road dropped as much as 12 feet in some spots. According to ODOT spokesperson Matt Noble, they are still flagging traffic through one temporary lane as they wait to make more comprehensive repairs.
“We’re still flagging traffic through the area for safety reasons. The gravel surface is actually wide enough to accommodate two travel lanes, but we’re keeping it to one lane for now,” Noble said. “We’re waiting for a break in the rain so we can pave the gravel surface and install guardrails on the ocean side. When that’s done, we’ll finally be able to open two temporary lanes to north/south traffic. We’re hoping to complete that work before the end of March (weather depending).”
Finding solutions
According to Noble, ODOT is monitoring landslide activity in a number of areas along Highway 101, and they completed a study of south coast landslides earlier this summer. The purpose of the study was to “identify sustainable, practical, and cost-effective solutions and strategies to reduce the impacts of high priority landslides while improving how quickly the transportation system can recover after landslides occur.”
The study covered areas where ODOT monitors active landslides from Port Orford to Brookings. One of the zones with the most slides is near Humbug Mountain, where there have been ten landslides. The January slide occurred in this area. According to Noble, ODOT is continually taking inventory of unstable slopes. We currently have 4,143 identified unstable slopes (landslides, rockfalls, and debris flows) along Oregon highways. They add more every year.
To address the issue of landslides, Noble said that managing water drainage is critical to ensuring the stability of the roadway Highway 101.
“Our top priority is to make sure we can help the slope drain from rain. Rain saturates the soil, which destabilizes the slope, and that triggers landslides,” Noble said. “We had drain pipes installed in area before the latest landslide, but that slide damaged or destroyed several of those drains, so we have to rebuild them. We have temporary ones in place now, and our geotechnical engineers have been monitoring the slide area to make sure our temporary drains are doing their job. So far, so good, so next steps are to make those drain features permanent again.”
Maintaining identified landslide areas is expensive; according to Noble, the cost of fixing all inventoried unstable slopes is between $5.3 and $6.3 billion. However, ODOT typically spends around $6.3 million yearly on unstable slope stabilization. Noble said at the current funding rate, it would take 841 years to “fix” (stabilize) all the identified unstable slopes.
Oregon drivers need to stay vigilant
At the section affected by the January landslide, Noble said the danger of further slide movement is low. According to Noble, geotechnical engineers are taking regular readings of any movement, and the new drain pipes are working well.
Noble advised drivers to take caution on the Oregon coast and noted that Oregon’s rainy climate and geology make landslides more common.
“The best thing travelers can do is know that Oregon is prone to landslides statewide, not just on the south coast. It’s just the geology of the state,” Noble said. “Landslide activity is more common in the rainy winter months, so travelers should be vigilant when driving through areas with steep slopes. And if there’s a road closed by a landslide, please respect that closure. It’s there to keep you safe.”
