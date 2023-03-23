ODOT still working to repair damage from January landslide

Construction work from the January landslide in the “Arizona” slide area near Humbug Mountain.

 Submitted by The Oregon’s Department of Transportation

Oregon’s Department of Transportation (ODOT) is still using a temporary lane made from rock and gravel at the stretch of Highway 101 affected by a January landslide 12 miles south of Port Orford.

The landslide took place on January 9, causing a closure of the highway after a 200-foot section of the road dropped as much as 12 feet in some spots. According to ODOT spokesperson Matt Noble, they are still flagging traffic through one temporary lane as they wait to make more comprehensive repairs.

