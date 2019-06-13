DOUGLAS COUNTY — Oregon Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that Highway 42 will be closed near Douglas High School, at the west end of Winston, for three weeks. The closure will allow workers to repair the Lower Lookingglass Creek Bridge at milepost 72.4.
During the closure, a 3-mile detour will be in place. Motorists will be advised to detour through Dillard using Brockway Road and Old Highway 99. The bridge and highway are expected to open again by July 3.
For more information or to view the detour map, visit www.LookingglassBridge42.com.