REEDSPORT – Work continues on the Oregon Department of Transportation’s projects on U.S. Highway 101 despite the coronavirus crisis.
Crews are working to complete work on the Highway 101/State Highway 38 for paving, lane expansion and sidewalk improvements. According to Dan Latham, public information officer for ODOT, the project is nearly complete.
“The project in Reedsport is nearly complete,” he said. “I think the contractor is working on final punch list items.”
The construction was originally planned to be completed closer to the start of the year, but weather and other delays lead to the completion date being pushed back.
Gary Warner, public information officer for ODOT Region 3, said precautions are being taken and the situation is being evaluated every day.
“ODOT is moving ahead with current projects,” he said. “We are frequently in contact with contractors to give and receive updates.”
Crews have been notified of the social distancing directives. Warner added that state leaders and departments are constantly discussing the COVID-19 situation and making adjustments as needed. He said that the safety of the public and work crews is a central concern of both ODOT and the state.
In addition to this project, the Umpqua River Bridge will be closed starting the evening of April 1. Repair work will be done on damaged crossbeams for six hours starting at 10 p.m. There is no local detour planned during the closure, though emergency vehicles will be allowed through the work zone.
A second closure is tentatively planned for the evening of April 22.
Work is also continuing on the Scottsburg Bridge replacement. Latham said most of the trees and brush have been cleared from the work site and a condemned house on the north bank was demolished. Over the next few weeks, they plan to do work on lowering the surface of Main Street under the bridge.
For more information on projects, contact Latham at 541-817-5200 or email dan.latham@odot.state.or.us.
