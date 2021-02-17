COOS BAY — The Oregon Department of Transportation is asking drivers to consider an alternate route around the construction area at Johnston Avenue and U.S. Highway 101 in Coos Bay.
Traffic is backing up in the area of the construction on the south end of Coos Bay during daytime hours, even though the actual construction is happening at night.
The problem is that the two eastbound lanes have been reduced to one lane around the clock. Cars heading toward Safeway and Fred Meyer on Johnson Avenue are being held up behind cars trying to turn left onto northbound Highway 101.
The Johnson Avenue lane closure may be in place for several weeks. Until all lanes are open, ODOT is urging drivers who normally would turn left onto Highway 101 to use alternate routes. That should help ease congestion and reduce wait times.
Construction on the $1.4 million project began earlier this month and is scheduled to be completed by the end of June.
The project will create a dedicated left-turn lane from Johnson Avenue onto northbound Highway 101, as well as replace the ADA ramps at all corners of Johnson Avenue’s intersections with both northbound and southbound Highway 101. The curb will be extended at the Broadway (southbound Highway 101) intersection to shorten the walking distance across the highway.
For more information, contact Dan Latham by phone at 541-817-5200 or email at dan.latham@odot.state.or.us. Read more about the project on ODOT's project the project website.
