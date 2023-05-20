Killer Whales

Southern Resident killer whales use coastal waters off Oregon, Washington and California and currently number just 73 individuals in three pods.

 Contributed photo

The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission accepted a petition to list the Southern Resident killer whale (SRKW) Distinct Population Segment (DPS) as Endangered under the Oregon Endangered Species Act.

Acceptance of the petition initiates the rule-making process that will include an assessment of the biological status of SRKW in Oregon by ODFW and consultation with affected agencies, tribes, organizations, and the public.

