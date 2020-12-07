The Oregon Department for Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are seeking proposals to restore or protect habitat for northwestern pond turtle, northern red-legged frog, foothill yellow-legged frog, American beaver and other native wildlife in the Umpqua River Basin in Douglas County.
Approximately $150,000 in restoration funds are available from a settlement for injuries to natural resources resulting from a 1993 diesel spill that occurred near Yoncalla.
Eligible projects include on-the-ground restoration that enhances or protects existing wildlife habitat, restores former or degraded habitat, or creates new habitat in suitable areas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In